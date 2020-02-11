Calvin Harris’ new track perfectly matches Dua Lipa’s “Physical”

It’s not difficult to make mashups … not really. You find two songs in the same BPM and Key and put them on top of each other, and you’ve pretty much made it. That being said, creating a good mashup is definitely an art and requires a talent to store so much song data in your brain that it is difficult for laypersons to understand.

Apart from that, sometimes you stumble upon these songs by chance. Calvin Harris released Hypnagogic about his new project Love Regenerator a few weeks ago and it just fits perfectly Dua Lipa Big hit “Physical”.

The first mashup was shared by u / Maxzamora on Reddit and completed by u / lb24569 – you can hear it here.

Honestly, when this piano comes in with Dua’s voice in the initial mashup … chills. The entire mashup loses some of that goosebump factor, but it’s still a brilliant combination of the two tracks.

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa release new music on the same key and BPM? from EDM