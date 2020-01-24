Well, that’s a pleasant surprise. Calvin Harris started a new era yesterday (January 23) with the release of an EP called Love Regenerator 1. The collection contains two songs – “Hypnagogic (I can’t wait)” and “CP-1” – plus two additional edits. Both tracks feature insane beats and retro synthesizers that wouldn’t sound out of place in a rave in the early 90s. As it turned out, this was the intention of the hit maker “One Kiss”. In a press release, he discussed the sound system.

“Hypnagogic (I can’t wait)” and “CP-1” are the first tracks from my new project Love Regenerator. I wanted to rediscover the way I started making music 22 years ago before I thought about how it could be perceived by outside forces. Just fun and experimenting with what sounded good to me, ”he explained. “The records are inspired by early rave, breaks, techno and house, the music I was obsessed with when I was growing up. In fact, I did everything I could to make them sound like they were from a 1991 time capsule. Every synth and sound used comes from that time. “

The end result is a work that stands out from everyone else who is currently falling. Hopefully Calvin has more thrills up his sleeve for the near future. In the meantime, press “Love Regenerator 1” and watch two new videos.

Love regenerator 1

“Hypnagogic (I can’t wait)”

“CP-1 (edit)”

