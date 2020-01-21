Calvin Harris announced as head of Creamfields for the second year in a row

Having already announced The Chainsmokers Headlining for 2020, Creamfields has just unveiled the next two headliners for this year’s festival: Calvin Harris and Biceps.

Calvin also led the festival in 2019, drawing one of the biggest crowds to the Arc scene all weekend. (Something he was known to do in the past.) He’ll take the headlines on Saturday while the Chainsmokers will handle on Friday and Bicep Live will cover on Sunday.

The timing is impeccable with the announcement of two new singles and a new project this Friday, called Love Regenerator. The full scope of the project is currently unknown, but Calvin will be playing with new sounds (for him), so it might take some getting used to.

With Coachella and Creamfields on the lock, and new music on the way, could we finally see the day when Calvin Harris goes back on tour? He’s been locked up in Vegas residences and in a one-time performance of the festival here and there, and hasn’t toured for years, so it would be something really special.

Come back Friday to listen to “Hypnagogique (I can’t wait)” and “CP-1”. Discover below a part of his set of Creamfields 2019.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEBmdD2aNvI (/ integrated)

Photo via Rukes.com