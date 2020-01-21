Calm and cold weather for the next few days

The cold, winter air stays in place as we head towards the middle of the week.

A high pressure area to the west continues to move toward southwest Virginia. This high pressure system circulates cold air from the north to the region. Temperatures will start in the early 20s and teens for Tuesday morning with portions of the Alleghany Highlands feeling the temperature in single digits! A mainly clear sky is also the result of this high pressure system, so a lot of sun is expected for Tuesday. The afternoon peaks will be in the 1930s with more places warming above the freezing point.

As the high pressure area moves over southwest Virginia for Wednesday, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer. Morning temperatures will be in the peak of adolescence and the mid-20s. Temperatures will warm up in the 1940s for Wednesday and Thursday. A few clouds will begin to move in the region on Thursday, but we will see a few places approaching the 50 degree mark.

Slight cooling is planned for Friday, and we are considering our next system to cross the region. The clouds will maintain temperatures between the middle and the low of the 1940s for the afternoon. Rain showers will begin to develop late in the afternoon and continue into the evening. There could even be mountain snow late Friday and until Saturday.

This system will switch to our is Saturday. While much of the Roanoke Valley and regions at lower elevations will generally see rain, parts of the Alleghany Highlands will see the possibility of mountain snow. We may see up to an inch of snow in parts of Highland, Bath and Pocahontas counties. A winter mix of rain and snow is possible in the NRV and even in the Roanoke Valley, but the accumulation is not expected or will be slight.

The winds will rise Saturday evening and Sunday, causing a mixture of clouds and sun to end the weekend.