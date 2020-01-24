Photo: Stacy Revere / Getty Images

The east and west starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game have been officially announced.

The all-star starters for the East are Trae Young, Kemba Walker, Pascal Siakam, Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain) and Joel Embiid.

The All Star starters for the West are Luka Doncic, James Harden, LeBron James (Captain), Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis.

Antetokounmpo and James will act as team captains for the second season in a row and line up their teams on February 6th.

Doncic, Siakam and Young make their first all-star appearance.

Doncic and Young are the only players in the league who rank in the top five in scores and assists.

Seven reserves from each conference will be selected by the league’s 30 coaches and the reserves will be announced on January 30th.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler from Miami Heat, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics, Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards, Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors, Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers and Domantas Sabonis from the Indiana Pacers top the list of potential reserves from the Eastern Conference.

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell from Utah Jazz, Paul George from the Los Angeles Clippers, Nikola Jokic from the Denver Nuggets, Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, Chris Paul from Oklahoma City Thunder and Russell Westbrook from the Houston Rockets lead the list from potential reserves from the Western Conference.

