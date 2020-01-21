Call to all aspiring or aspiring film and television creatives! ESSENCE House: Hollywood is on the way

Are you an aspiring or aspiring creative who wants to ascend and take your film or television career to new heights? The first ever ESSENCE House: Hollywood is the ticket for you!

A diverse mix of brilliant black creatives is bubbling up in the film and television industry, taking Hollywood by storm. In a new decade, ESSENCE is delighted to bring these familiar faces together under one roof to network with other established and emerging industries and to inspire the next wave of game changers.

An extension of our annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon, ESSENCE House: Hollywood lands at Neuehouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA on February 7, 2020, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This unique experience will bring you in touch with entertainment veterans and today’s Hollywood pioneers who are ready to share their success stories with others who are working hard to make a name for themselves in the industry. Take a crash course in conversation with respected Hollywood producers, directors, actors and BTS professionals, and network with other like-minded creatives with similar goals and more.

For more information on how to take part in this free event, visit the official ESSENCE House: Hollywood website HERE.

