Call of Duty mobile tips guide

The Call of Duty franchise is one of the most recognized in the era of modern games. The series is available on a multitude of platforms; and has dabbled with the mobile in the past. On October 1, 2019, Call of Duty: Mobile was launched on Android and iOS devices, bringing the competitive world of online first-person shooting games to mobile devices in a way that only a few have tried before.

If you’re thinking about trying it, here are thirteen things that Call of Duty: Mobile doesn’t tell you:

Call of Duty: Mobile download and APK

Call of Duty: Mobile can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. As it is available worldwide, it is not necessary to download a separate Call of Duty: Mobile APK to install the game.

Is Call of Duty: Mobile free?

Call of Duty: Mobile can be downloaded and played for free, but this can be complemented by micro-transactions for the game’s premium currency, called COD points.

These can be used to buy masks, experience cards and the Premium Battle Pass. Like Fortnite and other popular free games, CoD Mobile features a free and premium Battle Pass. For the price of 800 COD points ($ 10 USD), players can access the Premium Battle Pass and for 2000 COD points ($ 25 USD), players can buy the Premium Pass Plus, which will automatically increase them by 25 levels. As expected, the Battle Pass is full of masks, points, credits, XP enhancements and even loot boxes.

Speaking of loot boxes, they can also be purchased with COD points and offer players the chance to win a variety of weapon designs that are divided into three different oddities. The developers have also revealed the odds of CoD: mobile loot box within the game, which can be seen below.

Epic (Purple): 1.30%

Rare (Blue): 40.70%

Uncommon (green): 58%

You can also buy different masks in the store with CoD points, for a variety of prices. There are several packages of CoD points currently available in the store, ranging from $ 1- $ 99 USD. You can see a complete list of packages below.

80 points – $ 1

400 points – $ 5

800 points – $ 10

2,000 points – $ 25

4,000 Points – $ 50

8,000 points – $ 100

Call of Duty: mobile game | Level up

If you have an eye on an item in the Battle Pass, then you will be wondering how to level up in CoD: Mobile. The simple answer is to earn as much XP as possible. The most complicated answer involves strategically choosing which game modes you play.

To level up quickly, you probably want to follow the unclassified PvP games instead of the qualifying games, simply because they are easier and you can grow a little more XP during each game. If you are getting bored and want to change things, you can also play Domination mode, which generates a good amount of XP and can be completed quickly.

One way you want to avoid if you try to cultivate XP is Battle Royale mode. While it tends to generate more XP than others, games take a long time. You can get 4,000 XP from a Battle Royale game, but it will also sacrifice a great deal of time. Instead, you could have earned 2,500 XP in each game of three or more PvP games without qualifying in the same amount of time.

Call of Duty: Mobile Bots

After a few rounds of the successful mobile game, players may suspect CoD: mobile bots and AI. There are a couple of things that can alert you, but the most obvious is probably that some players are really bad. While it may seem that you are playing against bots, there is currently no evidence of this. Since playing requires an Internet connection and there is no option to play offline, chances are you are playing against real people.

Call of Duty: mobile game | Friendship requests

If you and your friends want to play together, you probably want to add them as friends. There are a couple of different ways to add friends in Call of Duty: Mobile. To start, you’ll want to click on the two human icon at the top of your screen. This is the friends page, from here you can connect with friends from social networks, search for recent players, view your friends list or add friends from the suggested list or search for their name / ID.

If you do not remember your username or do not want to find your identification number, you can locate the information within the configuration. Simply click on the settings icon to the right of the friend icon and go to the “Other” tab. At the bottom of the screen, you should see your identification number and your username.

How 1v1 in Call of Duty: Mobile

We all have a friend whose only return is “1v1 me in CoD bro”. Well, if you want to solve the scores in the mobile version, you can do it in a few simple steps. From the home screen, select multiplayer and then the “Private” button in the lower left corner.

You will be taken to a screen versus where you can set up two different teams with your friends. You can add up to five players on each team or you can set up a 1-on-1 match. Simply select the friend you want to face in a 1-on-1 game from your friends list and choose the map and the way you want to play. Then start the game and show your friend who the boss is.

How to change your name in CoD: mobile

If you want to change your CoD: Mobile username, you can do so by following a few simple steps. Unfortunately, it is not as simple as clicking a button to change its name, but it is possible. To start, you must link your account with Facebook; If you do not, you cannot change your name. You can do this by going to the settings within the game and clicking on the “Link” button in the upper right corner.

Once you do, you will be asked to register on Facebook, but you will keep your original nickname. If you want to change your name, you must uninstall and reinstall the application. Don’t worry, you won’t lose your account or any of your progress. Once you reinstall the application and open it, you will have to log in to Facebook again and you will be asked to change your nickname.

How to use voice chat in CoD: mobile

If you want to play with your friends, then you may also be interested in using voice chat in CoD: Mobile. However, there is some good news and some bad news. The good news is that using voice chat is really simple. Simply choose the “Multiplayer” option on your home screen and then press the small microphone in the lower left corner.

The bad news is that many players are reporting problems with voice chat, saying they are receiving “server timeout” messages. While this is annoying, it is probably a simple mistake that developers can solve in the near future. Then hold on tight, soldier.

Call of Duty: Mobile controller support

Driver support for Call of Duty: Mobile was restored in November 24, 2019. At the time of writing this article, only official DUALSHOCK®4 PlayStation® 4 and official Xbox One controllers can be used within the game. The controls only work while you are in a game: you will still need to use the standard touch interface to navigate through the main menus or game menus, such as changing a load.

You will have to connect your controller before entering a match. This is mainly done through Bluetooth pairing, although some controllers may accept a wired connection. You can find more tips on how to pair a controller with your phone here. Once paired, you must go to the Settings menu and toggle the option “Allow using the controller”.

Players will be paired with other players who also use a controller. If you are playing with a group and one of the members of your group uses a controller, they will pair you with other players who use controllers. If you play with the native controls of the phone, they will pair you with other players who use the native controls of the phone.

Can you play CoD: Mobile on PC?

Despite being a mobile game, players can play CoD: Mobile on PC. GameLoop, a children’s company of Tencent (CoD: mobile developers), has made the game available on PC through an emulator. As the company is associated with developers, you should not worry about getting into trouble by emulating the game.

You can check the Call of Duty: Mobile emulator on the GameLoop website. This will allow players to experience the mobile game with a mouse and a PC. In addition, the emulation download is only 10 MB, which should not take more than a few seconds to download, depending on Internet speeds.

Call of Duty: Mobile Zombies

Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode was launched on November 22, 2019.

Call of Duty: Mobile | Best weapons

There are tons of great weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile, but only a few are among the best. We have compiled a list of our favorite CoD: mobile weapons in the list below.

As you can see, we have chosen two of each category of primary weapons that you will want to use if you have them unlocked.

AK47 (assault rifle) AK 117 (assault rifle) UL 736 (LMG) RPD (LMG) Striker (shotgun) HS0405 (shotgun) M21 EBR (sniper rifle) Article 50 (Sniper Rifle) AKS-74U (SMG) MSMC (SMG)

While there are many other great weapons in Call of Duty: Mobile, we believe these are the best weapons. Is there anything we should add to the list? If so, let us know in the comments below.

How to get credits in Call of Duty: Mobile?

Perhaps one of the most important of our CoD: mobile advice has to do with credits. Simply put, credits can be earned by playing matches and can be redeemed in the store for new types of weapons, sprays and masks, among other things. However, creating a good supply of CoD: mobile credits can take a while. So, are you wondering how to earn credits quickly?

Fortunately, there are a couple of different ways to earn a large amount of credits in a short period of time in Call of Duty: Mobile. Here are three of the easiest ways to get credits quickly:

Watch ads in the game

Participate in events

Complete weekly challenges

Credits can also be earned by leveling up in Battle Bass. However, this method can be slow, especially when you reach the highest levels of Battle Pass. However, when you reach a level that offers credits as a reward, you will receive a handful of them at a time.

How to get a Nuke in Call of Duty: Mobile

Nuclear weapons are a staple of Call of Duty. There are few sounds that are more disturbing in online shooters than CoD Nuke countdown music. On the other hand, there are very few feelings in online shooting games that compare to the satisfaction of winning a Nuke and killing everyone on the map.

If you want to get a Nuke in CoD: Mobile, you must do two things:

Reach Rank 20

Get a Killstreak of 20

As you can see in the list above, there are two things you must do to win a Nuke in Call of Duty: Mobile. The first is quite simple and will be completed naturally as you play. Reaching rank 20 shouldn’t be too difficult and is probably already completed by most players who are trying to get a Nuke.

The second requirement is a bit more difficult, as it will require you to get a 20-kill streak. This means that you must kill 20 enemies in a row without dying. If you die, your killstreak counter will restart.

While it is difficult, unlocking a Nuke is certainly not impossible. If you use our Call of Duty: Mobile tips to choose the best weapons, you will have a great advantage over your opponents in your quest to attack each player on the map.

Call of Duty: Mobile is available to download now on iOS and Android.