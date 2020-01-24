California threatened to lose money due to abortion coverage

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Trump administration threatened California with a potential loss of federal health funds on Friday as the state dictates that insurance plans cover abortions.

The announcement, which coincided with the anti-abortion march for life in the nation’s capital, came hours before President Donald Trump was supposed to address the protesters personally and became the first president to do so. Religious conservatives are a core element of Trump’s political coalition, and his administration has done everything possible to meet their demands.

The U.S. Department of Health announced that it is issuing an “Infringement Notification” that leaves California 30 days to comply with a federal law known as the Weldon Amendment. This law prohibits federal health funding, states, or entities that “discriminate” against a health organization from “not paying, insuring, or promoting abortion.”

HHS Civil Rights Director Roger Severino said California is violating this restriction by demanding abortion insurance plans. Severino said 28,000 Californians had non-abortion plans before the state required and have now lost that option. The federal government has received complaints from an order of nuns – the Guadalupanas missionary of the Holy Spirit – and from a church.

“When states receive federal funding … they cannot discriminate against a health plan that does not cover abortions,” said Severino.

Severino did not specify which of the many $ 10 billion federal health fund flows could be at risk for California. This can include money for community health centers, Medicaid’s low-income health insurance, and basic public health activities like parenting about vaccines.

“Our goal is to achieve compliance and we will give them 30 days so we don’t have to cross that bridge,” said Severino. Other federal states could also be faced with federal measures.

The federal law has long prohibited the use of taxpayers’ money to pay for abortions, except in cases of rape, incest, or to save a woman’s life. This bipartisan consensus could change if a Democrat wins the White House in November, as Democratic candidates have pledged to take a more determined stance on abortion rights.

The HHS civil rights office, headed by Severino, has traditionally dealt primarily with complaints about data breaches. A new department was added under Trump to deal with cases of alleged discrimination based on religious or moral concerns. A federal judge in New York last year passed a Trump administrative regulation that could have allowed more clinicians and healthcare workers to refuse to participate in abortions and other procedures based on religious or moral concerns.

