LOS ANGELES (AP) – Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed a fourth US case of the new pneumonia-like virus from China.

The Los Angeles County Health Department said the infected person went to treatment on Sunday when she found that she was not feeling well and is receiving medical attention.

The person is a returning traveler from Wuhan, China. The case followed confirmed cases in Orange County, California, Washington and Chicago.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the Orange County case. The person was also a traveler from the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the outbreak – and was tested positive for the virus by the Orange County Health Care Agency in late Saturday. The patient is isolated in a hospital and in good condition.

The virus can cause fever, cough, wheezing, and pneumonia. It belongs to the coronavirus family and is closely related to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

The California cases followed diagnoses in Washington State on January 21 and in Chicago on January 24. Both patients – a man in their thirties in Washington and a woman in their sixties in Chicago – had also traveled to China.

Dozens of people have died in China from the virus, which has issued massive travel bans in severely affected parts of the country to curb the spread of the virus. The US consulate in Wuhan announced on Sunday that it would evacuate its staff and some employees private individuals aboard a charter flight.

The CDC expects more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus, which is believed to have an incubation period of around two weeks, as the number of confirmed cases is approaching 2,000 worldwide. The CDC reviews passengers on direct and connecting flights from Wuhan to five major airports in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The CDC guidelines indicate that people who have had occasional contact with the patient have a “minimal risk” of developing an infection. There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has taken place in Orange County and the risk of local transmission remains low. No further details on the case have been released.

