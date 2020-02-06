California could stop school fitness tests because of fears that lead to bullying and physical disgrace

Pushups, curl-ups, and the dreaded 1-mile run are staples for childhood in U.S. schools. But California could put an end to the tests.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has suggested that physical fitness tests be suspended in state schools because of concerns that they may promote bullying and discrimination against the body.

According to current government requirements, fifth, seventh, and ninth grade students are required to take a fitness test that includes a one-mile run, curl-ups, pushups, and a measure of the body mass index.

While the administration argues that the physical assessments can lead to the embarrassment or bullying of students of different body shapes, the BMI screening is particularly sensitive as students are asked whether they are female or male.

A number of school districts have complained to the state that according to H.D. Palmer, spokesman for the finance department.

If the proposal that was included in Newsom’s budget for next year is accepted, the physical fitness tests will be suspended for three years.

“Eliminating myths, breaking down stereotypes and improving the school environment is one way California works to keep all students safe and healthy. This is in line with the governor’s commitment to a California that respects all students “it said in an email.

During the proposed three-year suspension, the Department of Education would consult experts in fitness, physical education, gender identity and students with disabilities to determine if the test needs to be changed or a new assessment should be developed.

The proposal emerges from California’s annual fitness test reports from the 2014-2015 school year, which saw a decrease in the percentage of students doing well. The proportion of students who met the healthy fitness zone for all six fitness standards (aerobic capacity, body composition, abdominal strength, trunk extension strength and upper body strength) decreased by 3.3 percentage points for fifth graders, by 4.3 points for seventh graders and by 4 for pupils, 6 points ninth graders.

However, according to Palmer, Newsom’s proposal will not affect the physical fitness of the students.

“The break in taking the tests does not affect the number or level of physical education the children receive at their school,” said Palmer.

Advocates of gender identity praise the move

Advocates of gender identity praise Newsom’s proposal as progress.

“It is a goal to measure a student’s fitness. The problem is when it is defined by gender, ”Joel Baum, senior director for professional development at Gender Spectrum, told CNN.

The current fitness test sets different criteria for boys and girls. For example, a 12-year-old girl is considered healthy if she can do more than four modified pull-ups. However, a boy of the same age is considered healthy if, according to the FITNESSGRAM, he can do more than seven pull-ups.

This difference in standards can put transgender and non-binary students in a difficult situation, possibly even in danger, said Baum.

“If I am a transgender boy and nobody knows and then I do not physically meet a boy’s standards, I find myself in a difficult situation. Either I do not meet the standards and do not accept the grade or I endanger my privacy and tell my teacher that I was actually born a girl, ”said Baum, adding that this can lead to bullying among transgender students.

If a student who identifies himself as non-binary is forced to choose a man or woman in the BMI assessment, he is forced to claim an identity that is not his own.

“It is just important that the children feel that they are seen by the school they go to,” said Baum. “By recognizing non-binary people and using the right pronouns, a person’s reality and experience is widely recognized and validated.”

The BMI is not even an exact measure of fitness, some say

BMI is widely used in the United States to measure obesity. You divide your weight (in pounds) by your height (in inches) squared and multiply that number by 703. If the resulting number is 30 or higher, a person is considered obese. In recent years, however, the BMI has been closely scrutinized because it does not differentiate between fat and muscle, which can be a problem for athletes.

Even former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger would be considered obese when he won Mr. Olympia’s top bodybuilding title in 1974, Schwarzenegger’s spokesman told the Associated Press.

“Regardless of whether the state uses fitness tests or not, Governor Schwarzenegger believes the most important thing is that our students have access to daily physical education to promote a healthy and healthy lifestyle,” said Schwarzenegger’s spokesman.