Calgary Flames have the # 1 legitimacy of goalkeeper David Rittich

Do not believe the hype that there is controversy over the Calgary Flames goalkeepers. The only controversy should be how analysts refuse to give David Rittich the respect he deserved as the team’s undisputed number one ahead of Cam Talbot.

Rittich’s NHL Trail

There are many theories as to why hockey fans outside of Calgary find it hard to see Rittich as the quality goalkeeper he is. It may have something to do with his relatively unconventional NHL career, as he went without a draft and got his signature from the Czech Extraliga a few years ago.

David Rittich – (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Of

of course, this cannot be the whole story. A lack of pedigree is apparently

one of the qualifying factors to win the Vézina trophy. Since the beginning of

century, only five winners were chosen in the first round (Andrei Vasilevskiy,

Carey Price, Tuukka Rask, Olaf Kolzig and Martin Brodeur twice).

Those

are just six of the 17 trophies, however … about a third. And even if Brodeur is

one of the best in history, only one of three to have won the award twice

during this time. The other two are Tim Thomas, who was a ninth-round pick in 1994, and Sergei Bobrovsky, who, like Rittich, went

fully drafted and began his career in his native country, Russia.

The truth behind Rittich’s statistics

So why the hesitation? Flames writer Jeremy Stanford thinks it has something to do with Rittich’s uninspiring statistics, even if he continues to chain wins together and make big gains in difficult times. Hence his nickname “Big Save Dave” just as uninspiring and worthy of the eye. However, not only is his .915 save percentage well above the .909 league average, he is tied with Saint Louis Blues savior Jordan Binnington.

Not only that, but, even if the two only rank 20th and 21st in the league, no less than 10 saves, playing relatively limited minutes, stand in front of them. This means that Rittich is safely placed in the top half of the legitimate starters in the league. Of course, one of those replacements is Talbot, with a 2.53 goals against average and a 922 save percentage, which is undeniably impressive, especially considering the severity of his last seasons with the Oilers. Edmonton. As big as Talbot’s rebound season goes, that shouldn’t be taken away from Rittich, however.

Calgary Flames goalie Cam Talbot – (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY)

For

For example, Rittich ranks higher than many established No. 1 companies. Toronto maple

Goalkeeper of the Leafs Frederik Andersen, goalkeeper of the Montreal Canadiens Carey Price, Vegas

Golden Knights goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury and Anaheim Ducks goalkeeper John Gibson

all have a lower rank. Certainly some of these names are in high season

play behind bad teams but the Flames despite the head of the Pacific Division

for now, are far from the best in the world. Three points separate them from

The ninth Winnipeg Jets take action on Saturday night.

Rittich versus Talbot

However,

Rittich remains a difference maker with a record of 19-11-5. This is equivalent to a

.614 percentage points, which is nothing to laugh at. Many might assume

this has more to do with the team that won the Western Conference last season

play in front of him. If this were the case, you would expect the Flames

quit less than the sixth highest number of shots in the NHL (32.6) and for Talbot

have a better record than the 7-7 he does.

It’s great that Talbot behaves as well as he does, both for him and for the Flames. Since he’s on a one-year contract, Talbot clearly takes the opportunity to try to re-establish himself as a starter in this league, but the fact remains that Talbot’s best seasons, statistically speaking, have come in reinforcement, with the exception of in 2018-19, when he lost the post of starter against Mikko Koskinen and played a more limited role for lack of efficiency.

Just because Rittich’s appearances surpass Talbot, that doesn’t necessarily make it true. Remember, Rittich continues to gain victories at a more efficient pace than Talbot. If the Flames decide to play Talbot more at Rittich’s expense, it should only be to prevent Rittich from running out, which is a legitimate concern. After all, Rittich has made more than twice as many appearances as Talbot, but that is clearly for a reason.

David Rittich and Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov – (CANADIAN PRESS / Larry MacDougal)

Maybe, just maybe, the Flames know what they’re doing in this regard. Maybe, just maybe, they and their fans know firsthand how precious Rittich really is. Of course, the cat is about to be taken out of the bag, because as mentioned before, Rittich is officially a star goalkeeper.

Even if Rittich replaces the injured Darcy Kuemper of the Arizona Coyotes, he deserves the accomplishment, just as he deserves the No. 1 spot he rightly deserved. Recognition may never come legitimately, but, as he has proven with a record of 54-26-13 so far, the victories will certainly continue.