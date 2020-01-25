Reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner wants her daughter Kendall and One Direction, the star of Harry Styles, to return together. Although Kendall was recently seen with Mr. Fai Khadr in her BFF Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s wedding.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles dated in 2013 and renewed their relationships in 2016. Now Kendall’s mother Caitlyn Jenner would be happy if they both dated again, femalefirst.co.uk reports.

Caitlyn Jenner wants reconciliation with Kendall Jenner-Harry styles! We wonder what Beau Fai Khadra has to say

At the Capital Breakfast show, Caitlyn Jenner said, “I only met him once on Kendall’s events and looked like a gentleman. I hear he’s playing golf, that’s good. “

She added: “She (Kendall) always talks about him very high and I think so (they have a good connection). I don’t know what happened, but yes, ”Caitlyn added. Prior to Fai, Kendall went with NBA player Ben Simmons. In two years they had taken a break and things had not come to their favor, so they decided to continue their lives.

