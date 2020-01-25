Caitlyn Jenner nothing to say about his daughters’ men … he just emphasized it. And that’s the essence of the shade …

Olympian Sitting With My Neighbor An Actor … Get Me Out Of Here! contest Roman Kemp on his radio show Capital Breakfast on Friday, and as a Brit of course he was interested in his connection to Harry Styles.

As readers will remember, Caitlyn’s second youngest daughter Kendall Jenner has had a bit of a re-off, off-again romance with the former One direction singer.

After dating a little in 2013, they separated in early 2014 – then appeared to be dating, at least for a few years,. Most recently they were looking very amazing during another serious “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” game during Harry’s Late Late Show take.

This was the last flirtation Roman mentioned, asking Caitlyn what she thought of her daughter this season. Caitlyn responded:

“I only met him once at an event with Kendall and he seemed to be a gentleman. I could hear him playing golf, that’s good.”

Ha! Sometimes an athlete is always an athlete. He said Kendall was “always talking about him” and that he “didn’t know what was happening” between the two to separate them.

Their first breakup was all about scheduling; as one source said at the time:

“Kendall is focused on her modeling and Harry is getting ready for work on the band’s fourth album, as well as their tour of the stadium. The truth is that with everything they go through, it’s impossible to keep anything serious.”

Roman suggested that Harry and Kendall should rekindle their romance, and that’s when Caitlyn dropped this gem …

“Yes i agree! You know, I have a lot of girls and you can see what they bring home, like, ‘What do you think?’ “

“What are they going home”? Dayum! He just gave us one of them:

Ha! Amazing!

We do not know which KarJenner and his girlfriend are dating, but obviously there are many suspects. For example, basically everything Khloé Kardashian ever dated! LOLz!

For the reals though, which one do you think Caitlyn meant ??

