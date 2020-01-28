Caitlyn Jenner shows a hint of enviable pens when she is stunned on the NTA red carpet

Caitlyn Jenner exuded beauty when she stepped on the red carpet at the National Television Awards.

The finalist of I’m A Celebrity, 70, looked incredible when she posed for photographers in London’s O2 Arena.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians and I Am Cait star glanced at their enviable lapel pins in their beautiful dress.

Caitlyn’s shimmering pearl dress featured a wrap design that allowed both thigh splitting and a neckline to show off her cleavage.

Caitlyn combined her dress with some kitten heels and shaped her flowing brunette curls into soft curls that hung around her shoulders.

Caitlyn looked incredible

(Image: Dave Benett / Getty Images)

She was the image of glamor when she made the most of her visit to the UK.

Earlier today, Caitlyn was seen on Loose Women, where she admitted to being scared to death in a bikini on I’m A Celeb, despite being praised for her stunning figure.

When asked the jury about the pressure they felt wearing a swimsuit at the national show, she said: “You have no idea what fear I am wearing a swimsuit.

She doesn’t look close to her 70 years

(Image: Dave Benett / Getty Images)

“I did it when I was Cait and I was scared to death.

“It’s funny when you go to the camp, they give you these dos and don’s of what you can and can’t do, there is no swearing, but nudity is okay.

“Wait a second, I can’t swear, but I can walk around without clothes? That doesn’t seem right …”

When she talked about showering in her swim suit, she added: “I knew they would like to do something like this and I didn’t want to give it to them.

“It’s a private moment, I didn’t want to give them that shot.”

* The National Television Awards will air on ITV this evening at 7:30 p.m.

