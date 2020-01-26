Caitlyn Jenner refused to talk to Ant and Dec after I'm a scene from Celeb

Caitlyn Jenner talked about her time in I’m a celebrity (Image: Rex)

Caitlyn Jenner was one of the firm favorites last year. I’m a celebrity … Get me out of here, getting caught in every challenge that came your way.

But the Olympian admitted that there was a time when she was so impressed by a task that she refused to talk to Ant and Dec.

Yes really.

During a hearing with Caitlyn Jenner, organized by Roman Kemp in Brighton Dome, the 70-year-old woman was asked about her least favorite trial during her time in the jungle.

Without hesitation, he told the crowd: ‘Roman and I were lucky to be chosen to do it, because if they chose some of the (younger) girls, I think they really would have had problems, it was actually physically difficult to do so. I even had a difficult time.

‘But they did this Slop Of The Pops essay where they tied us up and had something with the worst (coming) down.

Caitlyn was furious with Ant and Dec (Image: ITV)

‘I don’t even know what it was. We had everything … ‘

Remembering the trial, Roman continued: “It was hard to break, it was really hard, but we did it and managed to get full stars.

‘And then they bring him to the interview with Ant and Dec …

‘Just before the interview, she told me:” I will not say anything. ” It was quite awkward. “

Laughing at the situation, Caitlyn agreed: ‘It was very uncomfortable. They looked at me, waiting for me to answer a question, and I never changed my expression.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9gRKMf7VWk (/ embed)

‘I just looked at them with this expression on my face.

‘I looked at them both, they asked a question and they got absolutely no answers from me.

“I’m thinking,” Why would I want to talk to these guys? I just had to go through this hell! “I have mistakes everywhere, they don’t even clean you …

‘Suddenly, Dec says:” My God, Caitlyn is not speaking to us! “

To be fair, we wouldn’t want to be on the wrong side of one of Caitlyn’s “annoying looks.”

More: TV



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star enjoyed a mini meeting with Roman in Brighton, and reigning queen Jacqueline Jossa even took a second to go to the party.

And you will enjoy more updates in the coming days, going to London in search of the ANT.

Lifting the cover of their plans together, Kate Garraway recently told the panel of Loose Women: ‘Yes (Caitlyn has kept in touch). She will return to the United Kingdom for the National TV Awards next week, so we can all see her again.

“We haven’t seen her since then because she was on that plane and out of there,” I can’t see myself looking for dust, I want to go back to luxury! “

Well, can you blame her?





Do you have a history of the entertainment world?

If you have a story about a celebrity, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team or send a video or image by sending an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Send material page. I love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island stars reveal Jeremy Corbyn, Gail Platt and Pat Butcher as their “guilty crushes”

MORE: Jessie J springs up on Channing Tatum in a beloved PDA post after he defended her from the trolls