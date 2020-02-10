CAF responds to a confidential forensic investigation into alleged financial abuses

DR

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) responded Sunday to a confidential forensic assessment by PwC. The latter has uncovered the alleged financial abuse of “the continent’s governing body that worries about the legitimacy of millions of dollars in payments to executives and national associations,” AP revealed.

“The structural changes by CAF will not be derailed by misleading reports in some media. The CAF Executive Committee reserves the right to prosecute all authors of false and unsubstantiated claims in the media and social networks, “said CAF in a press release published Sunday on its website.

«More than 30 years of outdated and patriarchal management at CAF has led to major shortcomings at all operational levels. The Executive Committee’s commitment to a new chapter based on international best practices motivated its decision to launch a comprehensive audit of CAF operations at its meeting on April 11, 2019 ».

CAF

CAF has announced that its executive committee has scheduled a meeting for February 14, 2020 to “validate the 2020-2021 CAF Roadmap that takes into account all recommendations”.