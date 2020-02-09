CAF claimed financial misconduct dug up in a confidential forensic investigation

DR

The American news agency Associated Press (AP) received a copy of the forensic assessment of the African Football Confederation (CAF) conducted by financial services provider PwC on Saturday.

The audit revealed financial misconduct “the continent’s governing body that worries about the legitimacy of millions of dollars in payments to executives and national associations,” AP revealed.

The report covers the 2015-2019 period, ie the time when the CAF was chaired by Issa Hayatou and his successor Ahmad Ahmad, who remains in power despite a continuing ethical review prior to this audit.

PwC discovered that $ 4.6 million on 14 payments ‘had little or no audit trail to check whether the cash was spent legitimately or not’ in some cases.

“Based on the procedures performed and the documents reviewed, various red flags, potential elements of maladministration and possible abuse of power were found in key financial areas and CAF activities,” the PwC auditors said in the report.

The report also revealed that CAF had paid the costs of 18 people, including the president and heads of federations, for pilgrimages in Saudi Arabia.

Ahmad Ahmad was contacted by the AP, just like FIFA, but declined to comment on the findings of the audit.