Cabinet will discuss nightlife 24/7 on January 22: Deshmukh

The dreamed-up nightlife project of the Maharashtra government may not be implemented from midnight on January 26. The Interior Ministry has put a pause on this plan because it needs time to plan the police tasks necessary to put in place to move the proposal forward. The fate of the proposal could be sealed at the Cabinet meeting scheduled for January 22.

“It is impossible to allow nightlife from January 26. We will have to study the security implications and we will have to increase the deployment of police overnight. To do this, we will have to change the duties of the police personnel accordingly, “said Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh after informing of the introduction of a mounted police unit in the Mumbai police.

“The January 22 state cabinet will discuss the issue of allowing malls, multiplexes and stores to remain open 24/7. We need to see how busy the city police will be if stores, restaurants and the shopping centers remain open all night. After detailed deliberations, a decision will be made, “Deshmukh told reporters. Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Saturday that shops, malls and restaurants in non-residential areas of Mumbai will be able to stay open 24/7 from January 26.

Aaditya would be the main driver of the nightlife project.

However, there are different problems for the implementation of this project. The first and most important will be the safety of women working in stores and malls at night. The installation of transportation at night, consumer safety are also a major concern.

The Interior Ministry’s decision to discuss the proposal suggests that Aaditya did not discuss it in detail with his cabinet colleagues and relevant departments.

The main departments responsible for the regulation of shops, work and entertainment are headed by the ministers of Congress and the NCP. Aaditya will have to put these senior leaders in confidence before pushing this proposal.

