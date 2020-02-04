CAA & NRC a ‘Sinister Design’ thwarted by people, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congressman Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that people came out except for the constitution of the government.

updated:February 5, 2020, 4:29 PM IST

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi: The leader of the congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacked the government over the NRC and CAA on Wednesday and said it was a “sinister design” that was thwarted by the people.

“Our people are coming out to save the Constitution from you,” he said in the lower house while he participated in the debate about the motion of thanks at the address of the president.

Referring to the CAA and NRC, he said, “It was your sinister design thwarted by the common people.”

