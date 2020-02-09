CAA is “fissile, discriminatory”, revokes “immediately”: Goa archbishop

Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Rev. Filipe Neri Ferrao, has asked the central government to “immediately and unconditionally revoke the citizenship change law” and to no longer waive the “right to object”.

He also appealed to the government not to implement the proposed National Nationwide Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

However, Goa BJP Secretary General Narendra Sawaikar asked why the Archbishop rejected CAA when “many people, including Goans,” supported the new law.

The Diocesan Center for Social Communication Media, a wing of the Goa Church, said in a statement on Saturday: “The Archbishop and the Catholic community of Goa want to appeal to the government to listen to the voice of millions in India and stop quashing that Right to object and, above all, to revoke the CAA immediately and unconditionally and to refrain from implementing the NRC and the NPR. “

The CAA, NRC and NPR are “divisive and discriminatory” and would certainly have a “negative and harmful effect” on a multicultural democracy like ours, the church said.

There is serious concern that the NRC and NPR will lead to direct victimization of the underprivileged classes, particularly the Dalits, Adivasis, migrant workers, nomadic communities and the countless undocumented people who are running after more than 70 years of recognition as worthy citizens and voters suddenly there is a danger of becoming stateless and staying in detention centers, “it said.