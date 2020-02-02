CAA and NRC have made life difficult for Muslims, says Mayawati

Mayawati said that if her party wins the polls of the Delhi assembly, this will bring the development of the BSP-governed government of Uttar Pradesh.

PTI

updated:February 3, 2020, 4:16 PM IST

File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.

New Delhi: BSP supremo Mayawati said Monday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens have made Muslims’ lives harder because they called on voters not to be seduced by Congress’s “tempting manifestos”, BJP and AAP.

Mayawati, who held a meeting here, said that if her party wins the polls of the Delhi meeting, this will bring development along the lines of the BSP-governed Uttar Pradesh government, driven by the principle of “Sarvajanhitaye, Sarvajansukhaiye.”

After the CAA and NRC issues, “Muslims’ lives have become more difficult,” she claimed.

“Also, watch out for all the tricks of the trade that rival parties will use to lure you in to vote for them,” she said.

