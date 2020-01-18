CAA and NPR Opponents Should Gather

Kolkata: Urging all parties opposed to CAA and NPR to come together, Congress extended the olive branch on Saturday to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and other leaders who ignored the January 13 deliberations in Delhi. hoping they would meet in another meeting that could be called on the twin. problems.

“For the good of the country, all parties who oppose the CAA and the NPR should come together … What is at stake are much more important questions … We must not miss the view of together.

“The big picture is that we are fighting to save the Constitution of India, we are fighting to save the enduring values ​​embodied in the Constitution of India. So all those who fight for these values ​​must ultimately come together on one platform. And I’m confident they will, “said congressional working committee member P. Chidambaram.

Apart from Banerjee, the Samajwadi party, the DMK and the BSP were not present, while Shiv Sena and the AAP said that they had not been invited to the meeting convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Chidambaram said that Gandhi tried to invite as many parties as possible, and 20 of them participated.

“Some have not done it. That does not mean that it is the last word. Maybe there will be another meeting, maybe they will attend. What is important, c “We are fighting, not that we are always fighting together. But fighting separately is also fighting, fighting together is also fighting,” he said.

“The fact is that we are trying to build a united opposition to the CAA and the NPR. We have succeeded in a substantial way. Some parties are fighting separately. Hopefully one day they will all come to a united platform”, he said.

Asked whether Congress would invite future leaders like Banerjee who had stood aside from Monday’s deliberations, Chidambaram said he was certain that invitations would be sent.

“If someone asks me my opinion, I will of course say that we send an invitation. What is the harm? I invite you once at my house, you do not come. That does not mean that I do not invite you anymore” , he said.

To the repeated questions on the lack of unity of the anti-CAA parties in Bengal, Chidambaram said: “In Bengal or in any other state, there are national factors at play. Purely intra-state factors, although the view should not be missed. “

He noted that Congress was working with leftist parties in the state and that they were continuing the movement at the district level.

Regarding questions regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, Chidambaram said it only means that the government has changed its previous position “on the lack of engagement with Pakistan “.

He disagreed with a scribe who said that many parties now find Congress unreliable. “

“In the last Lok Sabha election, 19% of Indians relied on Congress and voted for it. Congress also won votes in recent assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

“But I admit, we have to do more, we have to have more people on our side. But that does not mean that nobody is counting on us,” he added.

.