TikTok teens have a brilliant new toy to try: Byte, a social media platform, has launched on mobile. It is a direct successor to the Vine app, which was discontinued in early 2017, although the videos published on the platform are kept to this day.

Users can post six-second videos to Byte, either by spontaneously turning on the camera and filming anything that interests them, or by downloading pre-existing videos.

“It is both familiar and new. We hope it will resonate with people who feel something is missing,” Byte tweeted Friday evening.

Like other social media platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, the main things to do on Byte are to post content that could potentially go viral and engage with others. So far, the number of subscribers is hidden and user profiles cannot be shared, making it difficult to see who the best creators are. Byte is planning a creative program to help influencers cash in.

Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann first teased that he was working on a sequel to the beloved Vine app in 2017. Vine belonged to Twitter and it was closed shortly after Twitter confirmed significant job cuts in a desperate bid to be profitable.

Byte is owned by Byte Inc., as described in the App Store. As of Friday evening, the app was online in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

As a budding social media platform, Byte has limited amounts of content and a few small flaws to fix, like the app that crashes while editing longer videos. So far, features like blocking unwanted accounts or hashtags that organize content are still under development.

Spam bots automatically requesting follow-ups and likes also seem to be plaguing the platform. Hofmann tweeted on Saturday: “Hello, let’s get rid of spam bots.” Byte and Hofmann did not immediately return requests for comment.

The app is currently available in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, parts of Europe, Russia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Japan. Byte said on his forums that he would expand the list of countries over time and that he was limited to a more limited list of countries for now because he had a small team.

Byte is notably absent in mainland China for the moment, which is home to the parent company of the TikTok short video platform, ByteDance. China has tighter social media guidelines, which can make it difficult for Western companies to find their place in the market.

Some who aspire to the days of Vine seem ready to try Byte. “Nostalgia is our starting point, but it’s up to you,” reads its description in the app stores.

“When Vine first came out, I was instantly hooked. The simplicity and ease of creating fun content on your phone with a few clicks was a big deal, “said Chris Bryant, 35, of New Milford, Connecticut, creative director of Empire Studios, a video production company. “I know it’s hard to live up to the original, but my expectations are high.”

Bryant noted that the Search tab on Byte was the most eye-catching. It has flashy graphics for categories like Wierd (which is intentionally misspelled), Gaming, Chill, Pets, Experimental and more.