Byte, a video application from the creator of Vine, is here and is overrun with spam comments

The twenty-minute Vine video messaging app has officially come out of the ashes with a new name: Byte. And it got off to a rocky start at the weekend.

One of Vine’s founders, Dom Hofmann, launched a new version of the short video app for iOS and Android on Friday. As early as Sunday, users have reported being greeted by a host of bots.

Vine started in 2012 and quickly sparked popularity as users began uploading humorous short, loop video content. The platform was a hotbed of creativity until it was bought by Twitter, which closed in 2016.

Like the Vineyard, the new app allows users to shoot and upload a six-second loop clip. Its release means that teens at TikTok have a new outlet to express their creativity and marks a nostalgic backdrop for adults remembering the days before the video was added to Instagram.

“We are familiar and young, hopefully they will resonate with people who feel they are missing,” Byte tweeted on Friday.

The byte has many standard functions such as activity and pages exploration, alerts and profiles. It also allows users to “rebyte” or share videos that follow their fans. Vine feels less AR and filters are focused on Snapchat and TikTok, which makes it simpler to use.

Over the weekend, users complained about receiving dozens of junk-generated junk mail comments on recently posted videos. Hofmann addressed the junk mail problem in a blog post Sunday, promising the solution was in the works.

“I wanted to post an update and make it clear that we are aware of the problems with spam commenting and wider with certain types of comments. This is our first priority and we are working very hard to address it. It is significantly better than it was 24 years ago. hours and should continue to improve over the next short period, “writes Hofmann.

The byte also adds the ability to like comments, moderation tools and a way for influencers to make money on the platform.

“Very soon, we will introduce a pilot version of our affiliate program that we will use to pay creators,” Byte said in a tweet. Hofmann told TechCrunch that the startup looks at revenue sharing and rollback as ways for users to make money.

