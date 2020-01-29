Byleth is a lot of fun, but it's not exhilarating. How do you like her?

Byleth of Fire Emblem: The fame of Three Houses will be playable in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this evening. The last DLC character in the first Fighters Pass, Byleth, was a controversial newcomer. Instead of a new series participating in the parade of surprising, interesting fighters, we have an eighth Fire Emblem representative released close enough to a Fire Emblem: Three Houses expansion pass to leave several fans unsettled by the tie. Byleth is now playable for better or worse. Do you like to fight like him or are you as overwhelmed by his move set as you are by the rest of his existence?

I think Byleth is fine. That’s pretty much it. I wasn’t angry or worried about their recording, but I wasn’t excited for them like any other DLC fighter. That feeling pretty much extends to his gameplay. Byleth shows a similar style to the seven brothers and sisters of Fire Emblem and is a competent character who brings nothing necessary, let alone desired, to the table. I play a few times as they do, and if we gel a lot at some point, maybe I can even incorporate them into my fighter rotation for a moment. Since I am already dealing with Lucina, Ike and Roy, this hardly seems to be necessary.

Unfortunately Byleth yawns. The move set doesn’t feel unique enough for me to overcome the completely boring character revelation. I’m not dissatisfied with them per se, just not so exuberant. What do you think?