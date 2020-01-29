Byleth and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ver. 7.0 are now live!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate ver. 7.0 is now live and brings Byleth out of Fire Emblem: Three houses to complete the first Fighters Pass! With Byleth comes his / her level, Garreg Mach Monastery. Five fantastic new Mii Fighter costumes are also available for Altair (swordsman) from Assassin’s Creed, Rabbids (Hat) from Ubisoft’s Rabbids franchise, X (Gunner) from Mega Man X and MegaMan.EXE (Gunner) from Mega Man Battle Network and Cuphead (Gunner). Each Mii Fighter costume costs $ 0.75 and Byleth and his level cost $ 5.99.

As we have already described in detail, Byleth contains 11 tracks by Fire Emblem. And for those of you who don’t know (* chuckles sadly *), this character is a swordsman! A new sword carrier for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and everyone is completely happy with this selection. Hooray!

In addition, Fighters Pass Vol. 2, “a bundle with six DLC Challenger Packs (expected to be available at regular intervals until 2021)”, is now available! As a bonus, you will receive the Mii Fighter costume for Ancient Helm + Gear from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In the meantime, have fun fighting as Byleth!

Purchase the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2? I intend to do this literally right after clicking the publish button in this article.

(Source / via)