ByeOscars: Media Outlets are finally boycotting the Oscars

The Oscars are bullsh * t, and it’s hard to understand why no one sees them anymore.

I say that as someone who absolutely loves films. Damn, I have a film degree and I write about entertainment every day. But for my whole life I just don’t understand why someone who is not a Hollywood star is interested in such a masturbation award ceremony.

In theory, an Oscar should be the highest award in the film – an award for the absolute best film of the year, chosen by those who understand the medium best. In practice, however, the academy is predominantly white (84%) and male (69%), full of racist opinions and heavily influenced by the marketing team of the film that is running the most expensive Oscar campaign.

Do you want to hear a Hollywood secret? A large proportion of voters don’t even watch every film, especially for lesser-known categories like “Best Short Film (Live Action)”. The truth is that, like many other things in America, the Oscars boils down to who has the most money and power.

The Green Book, which won “Best Film” last year – the year in which Boots Riley is incredibly sorry that you weren’t even nominated – should have destroyed absolutely any belief that anyone had about the taste of the academy. Sorry, you were a confrontational fable about racism and classicism written by a black POV, and Green Book assured other whites that “I have a black friend” is a valid defense. No wonder the academy loved it.

Fortunately, some media finally had enough in 2020.

Oscars

In a statement published by Bitch Media entitled “#ByeOscars”, the Bitch Media team explained why they officially boycott the Oscars. “The Academy Awards are white again, even if the ceremony is hailed as the culmination of a production or an actor’s success … A year or two in which the pool of nominations is more diverse doesn’t matter Why we should have a ceremony hold that excludes the communities that we keep serving? “

The Mary Sue followed with a post titled “We’re Joining Bitch Media to Boycott the 2020 Oscars.” The Mary Sue, who is behind #ByeOscars, said: “While we are discussing all emerging pricing issues and passionately supporting Parasite and Jojo Rabbit, the Academy has failed to nominate more than one person in color (Cynthia Erivo for Harriet)) shows in his extensive actor categories or in women for the award as best director how contactless the Oscars remain. “

Many other media professionals agree.

Well, for what it’s worth, this white male internet author also agrees. To be very clear, Parasite has by far earned “Best Film” this year. I doubt that the Academy’s election panel will allow an international film made by a non-white director to win the highest honor in their “Western Media Supremacy” circle, but I would like to be wrong. Bong Joon-ho deserves all the awards he can get. But even if I’m wrong, even if Parasite is really the first international film to win the “Best Film” title, the bigger point is there.

In many ways, the boycott of the Oscars is an act of solidarity with underrepresented people, which the Academy continues to ignore. If we refuse to see, recognize, or report on the winners, we can show the Academy that if they insist on maintaining a mostly white hegemony, they can lose the influence we give them in the larger social realm , Everything in Hollywood depends on the money, and much of that money is based on perceived punch. If we remove this influence by refusing to get involved, the audience and profits will decrease.

The Academy Awards are no longer relevant, and despite the fact that films are one of my greatest passions in life, I won’t get involved.

#ByeOscars