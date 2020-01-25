KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The team that was to bring the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years was under construction long before CEO Brett Veach and trainer Andy Reid laid the cornerstone.

Patrick Mahomes simply allowed them to build the walls faster and higher than anyone thought possible.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after the NFL AFC Championship soccer game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The bosses won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall

The story of how the chiefs were built doesn’t start and end with the record-breaking quarterback, but it’s all about him for sure. The incomparable ability of the reigning league’s MVP to make every throw imaginable, his competitive drive and willingness to hide and run, and his leadership in the locker room have helped the Chiefs to play the championship game against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend ,

“People thought I was crazy in the combine before it started when I said he was the best player I’ve ever seen,” said Veach. “He is the best player in the game. I think that’s not just me saying, it’s the whole league. He’s the best player in the game, whatever he does, it doesn’t really surprise you. It is so good. “

Though he missed most three games due to a knee injury and hobbled with a painful ankle in a handful of others, the star quarterback threw more than 4,000 yards with 26 touchdown passes and just five interceptions.

Here, too, its value does not end. Mahomes remains on his rookie contract – at least for the moment – and that gave the chiefs the financial flexibility to rebuild an inept defensive that was one of the best in the NFL late in the season.

The Chiefs knew they had to make changes after they couldn’t stop the New England Patriots from extending last year’s AFC championship game, and coach Andy Reid made the difficult decision to release Bob Sutton from his duties as defense coordinator. He caught Steve Spagnuolo, who in turn used an aggressive 4: 3 defense, and Veach did his part by overtaking the staff on this side of the ball to better fit the new scheme.

Thanks to some successful designs, including the defensive duel against Chris Jones (Pro Bowl), and some signings with free agents last year that helped the linebacker group, there were pieces already. But it was Veach’s pursuit of the defensive end, Frank Clark and security, tyrant Mathieu, that ultimately towered over the chief’s defense.

The Chiefs exchanged a batch of draft picks for Clark in Seattle, then gave him a massive $ 105.5 million contract and he did the investment credit by giving them a scary passport rush. Mathieu got a free hand thanks to a $ 42 million deal and not only brought play skills to the defense, but also an unmistakable boast for the entire team.

“Last year, when the season ended, we knew we had something to do. We have put together a plan, ”said Veach. “We believed in the guys we followed. We knew we had to use a countermeasure to complement our offense, and we did. “

These were the big names that strengthened the defense, but other parts were added. The bosses have hired experienced cornerback Bashaud Breeland and linebacker Damien Wilson. You’ve substituted Safety Juan Thornhill and the defensive duel against Khalen Saunders, and all four have played a major role this season.

“Spags did a great job with this group,” said Reid. “He has defensive people he was familiar with. He’ll be the first to tell you that that’s such a big part of it. He didn’t have to teach the coaches – the coaches were just starting to run and already knew what was expected of them. So the players say, “Man, all these guys believe that, they can teach it, they’re all involved.” There was a certain amount of trust in that. Even if things start slowly, the boys say, “We are so close to doing things the way we want to.” And they just keep going. “

While the bosses have revised their defenses compared to last season, the offensive only needed a few finishing touches. They had added the draft to the Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson and Travis Kelce wide receivers, and they had returned Damien Williams and the Sammy Watkins wide receiver through the Free Agency in previous years.

The offensive line returned largely intact from last season and the Chiefs added only a few reinforcements – Stefan Wisniewski even worked his way into the starting line-up and proved to be much more than just a deep piece.

They also added broad receiver Mecole Hardman, who was selected as a return specialist to the Pro Bowl, and let Darwin Thompson and offensive lineman Nick Allegretti run back through the design. Everyone had a role this season.

Now, with a much improved defense to accommodate the Chiefs’ already strong offensive, they have brought the franchise back to the Super Bowl for the first time since beating the Minnesota Vikings for their only championship in 1970.

“I think the mentality of these guys in the locker room is that we want to get the big one and we don’t miss out,” said Mahomes. “We want to make sure we go to the Super Bowl and win it, and we won’t regret not having prepared or done anything to do that. I think we’re going to take advantage of the boys in this locker room every day. It’s a long development in the next week and a half or whatever. We’ll build every day and just take advantage of it and hopefully just get there and play our best football and have a chance to win it. “

—

Additional AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.