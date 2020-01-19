By declaring Governor of Uzodinma d'Imo, the Supreme Court assumed the functions of INEC - Coalition

A coalition of concerned civil society groups and Nigerians said on Sunday that the Supreme Court had made a serious mistake in usurping the functions of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and had declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as governor of the Imo state.

A panel of Supreme Court justices, headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Muhammad Tanko, had, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, canceled the election of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and dismissed Uzodinma from the All Progressive Congress (APC), who ranked 4th in the March 9, 2019 election in Imo.

But the coalition, under the aegis of “the Alliance for the Preservation of Democracy”, described the judgment as “a judicial recklessness”, for the supreme court, for having ignored and abandoned the conclusions of the court and the court appeal, for outright declaration of a candidate without recourse to the electoral arbitrator who proceeded to the election in the first place.

The group said: “admitting the uncertified results of 388 polling stations is doubtful, questionable and amounts to judicial recklessness”, arguing that, by the allocation of votes to Uzodinma at the Supreme Court, the total of valid votes has exceeded the total number of accredited persons. voters for the said elections.

“Does this mean that only Uzodinma obtained votes from the 388 polling stations? Do you mean that the ousted governor or any other candidate did not get a vote in these areas? Asked the group.

Mr. Igho Akeregha, President, Organization of Civil Liberties (OCOL); Barr. Ugochukwu Ezekiel, co-founder of the Center Against Brutality and for the Safety of Journalist in Africa (CABSOJA); Mr. Lemmy Ughegbe, from “Make A Difference Initiative (MAD)” and Ibiang Livinus, vice-president of the Model Leadership Foundation (MLF), who spoke on behalf of the crowd, called Nigerians, especially the media, to stand up to defend the judiciary, to save it from “self-destruction”.

They said: “Judges and judicial staff have been under intense pressure since the start of this regime, when state agencies suppressed certain judges. The dismissal of former CJN Walter Onnonghe also shows that this regime would compromise the judiciary. We must therefore defend the judiciary ”.

“Today, the judgments are more political than judicial. Judges are governed by fear of what might happen to them if they act contrary to the famous “body language” of those who hold executive power. It is in this sense that we are concerned. We challenge all Nigerians to come together and look for ways to save the justice system from self-destruction.

“We are not indifferent to the idea that from the moment security agents, like the Gestapo, besieged the homes of judges and, subsequently, following the serious assault during the dismissal of judge Walter Onnoghen, judges across the country are in great peril, and therefore want to please certain interests. The reason is that some of them are mired in conduct unworthy of judicial officers, therefore susceptible to blackmail on the part of agents of the State.

“It is imperative that those who are already compromised seek penance from the CNM or go public in order to have the moral courage to make judgments not only in accordance with the law but also with their conscience.

“Furthermore, it is high time that Nigerians defend the judiciary as it serves as the last bastion of security, decency and the guardian of the rule of law. For too long, Nigerians have failed to rally behind a key arm of government which must be protected from the whims of the other two arms. If we allow magistrates and bailiffs to be continually confused and intimidated, then we should all consider ourselves lost, “added the group.

On the way forward, the coalition said the court had the capacity to go back, urging the political parties concerned to follow the appropriate legal channels and to ask for more details on the controversial judgment.

The Supreme Court is expected to render judgments on the election calls to the posts of governors of Kano, Bauchi, Bénoué, Sokoto and Plateau this week.

The coalition has said it expects the Apex Court to “stand on solid ground and not be swayed by any sentiment other than justice for the common good” as it prepares to hand down cases. judgments on the government’s pending appeals.