Buyers are faced with more competition amid a shortage of home listings

LOS ANGELES, California. – Americans who shop for a home this spring may experience more competition than in years.

A strong labor market and a growing pool of potential buyers as more millennials enter their thirties are expected to feed the demand for homes at a time when inventory of items for sale is at the lowest level in more than a decade.

While buyers will benefit from favorable mortgage rates, which remain close to historic lows, increased competition and scarce supply of homes on the market are expected to push up prices, stretching the limit of what potential buyers can afford .

This dynamic is the reason why some economists predict that US home sales will fall this year after they ended flat in 2019.

“We expect the inventory constraint to remain the main barrier to housing activity in 2020,” said George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com. He predicts that the sale of American owned homes will fall by 1.8% this year.

All in all, according to the National Association of Realtors, 5.34 million homes were sold last year, which is in line with sales in 2018. High mortgage rates negatively impacted sales in the first half of the year, while lower rates affected purchases in the stimulated the second half.

Mortgage interest rates continued to fall this year. The 30-year fixed-rate home loan benchmark was the lowest point in three years last week and fell to 3.45% on average. The base interest rate was 4.41% a year ago.

The lower financing costs should tempt potential buyers this spring, but finding a home that they can afford will not be easy.

The value of houses has risen more than double the wage growth, making it harder for buyers to save enough money for a down payment. The median selling price of American homes increased by 7.8% on an annual basis to $ 274,500 in December. The sales and price data for January are available next week.

Potential buyers who overcome the hurdle of the down payment are likely to face a thin inventory of properties for sale that gives sellers more influence to demand higher prices.

The sale of houses amounted to just 1.4 million homes in December, leaving only a 3-month supply of single-family homes for sale, the lowest level since the NAR began to track the number in 1982.

Data from other housing market trackers reflect the decline in the number of homes for sale. Zillow’s count of home listings in December was at the lowest level the company has ever registered. Realtor.com’s snapshot of the housing stock in January shows that the number of homes for sale fell 13.6% last month from the year before to the lowest level since the real estate market tracker began collecting data in 2012.

The impact of fewer houses on the market is felt more in large markets such as San Jose, California and the surrounding areas. The supply of houses for sale fell there by more than 37% in January compared to a year earlier, the largest decrease among the 50 largest US metropolitan areas, according to Realtor.com.

Other places where housing stock fell sharply last month included the metropolitan area around Phoenix (-35%) and San Diego (-34%).

The number of home listings increased last month in just two of the 50 largest metropolitan areas maintained by Realtor.com: Minneapolis-St. Paul, where inventory rose 9.4%, and San Antonio, where it climbed 8.4%.

Buyers who shop for homes with a price below $ 200,000 are likely to face the most competition this spring, as that is the segment of the market where the number of homes for sale is lowest.

The inventory of houses on the market at or below that price range fell by 19% last month, according to Realtor.com. The number of homes that cost between $ 200,000 and $ 750,000 fell by 12%, while the supply of real estate above that range fell by 5.9%.

In a report last month, economists at mortgage buyer Fannie Mae said they expected sales of previously inhabited American homes to flatten out in the coming months, limited by the low inventory of real estate on the market.

An increase in the construction of new homes can help reduce the low supply of homes for sale, at least in some markets.

Housing started in December with 40.8% compared to a year earlier to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.61 million units, the highest level in 13 years. Economists expect that the pace of new housing construction will accelerate this year as home builders take advantage of the growing demand for houses.

Yet a large proportion of new housing is concentrated outside large urban areas where land development is less expensive. So an increase in inventory due to new construction will not be uniform throughout the country, nor is it likely to put more than a small dent in the shortage of homes for sale.

“We have about 4 million houses short, based on family formation versus construction,” Ratiu said. “I don’t think builders can fill that gap in one year.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

. (TagsToTranslate) Business