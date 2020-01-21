Buy the perfect sneakers for this season

Photo: Getty

Shifts are essential this season. From head to toe, the only way to be 100% warm is to bring out a sturdy winter wardrobe. However, at this time of year, it can be a challenge for fashion lovers to find the essentials for winter.

One thing that you can always rely on, regardless of the season, is trendy sneakers. From luxury labels like Prada and Dolce & Gabbana to the proven Jordan, there is always a sneaker for you. And the price ranges very much. Whether you’re more inclined to pay off a high-end shoe or spend your money on something you’ll love, the sneaker market is endless.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 18: Aleali May wears sunglasses, an oversized red buffer jacket, black pants, Nikes red and white sneakers, outside Jacquemus, during Paris Fashion Week – men’s clothing F / W Fall / Winter 2020-2021 on 18 January 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)

Check out these hot finds below this season.

01

Jordan 1 Mid SE Fearless Maison Chateau Rouge

02

Alexander Wang Men’s Puff Sock Trainer Sneakers

03

Prada Pegasus chunky sneakers

05

New Balance Made in UK 670

06

Balenciaga Triple S Clear sole

07

Riccardo Tisci x Wmns Air Force 1

08

Fendi Pearland low leather sneakers

09

Click on Product for ZoPrada Allacciate Sneakers

10

Chloe Sonnie low trainers

11

Reebok Instapump Fury x Distorted

12

PS821 Baadlands Black Shearling

13

Dolce & Gabbana Jersey Sorrento sneakers

15

All May x Wmns Air Jordan 1 Retro High ‘Court Lux’

Divide :

TOPICS: Fashion Fashion News Sneakers Workout Sneakers