Pete Buttigieg will close his campaign in Iowa focusing on his ability to convince disgruntled Republicans who supported President Donald Trump in 2016, his campaign told CNN, hoping that the Democrats who are determined to defeat Trump in November will be wooed by a candidate who can eat in support of the President.

The concerted push will be tantamount to an eligibility argument from the Buttigieg campaign, which hopes to capture the fact that Iowa has more so-called hub countries – those places that voted for Barack Obama in 2012 but then supported Trump four. years later – than any other state in the country.

This message will show up in both Buttigieg’s calendar during his last week in Iowa – the candidate will be leading events in Webster, Boone and Wapello counties, all of which were referred to Trump in 2016 – and their decision to make the front page of a Fox News town hall in Des Moines on Sunday, hoping that the platform on Trump’s favorite cable outlet will reach some voters who helped him win the White House.

The campaign will also start running a series of new digital ads aimed at building support for the places Trump won in 2016, including a 15-second ad series that will highlight five Iowa counties that Trump has won in 2016 – Appanoose, Henry, Marion, Warren and Washington – and the pitch of Buttigieg to win them back. The ads show the margin by which Trump won the county and why the campaign thinks Buttigieg can win.

“Warren County, Iowa: in 2016, Donald Trump won it by 16 points. Not this time, ”says a narrator on plans from Buttigieg. “Pete goes everywhere and meets everyone. This is how we win. “

The strategy reflects an emergency for Buttigieg in Iowa. Sources close to Buttigieg tell CNN that there is a growing consensus within the campaign that if the mayor is not in the top two in Iowa or New Hampshire or is behind the former vice president Joe Biden in both states, the race could actually be over for the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

This is contrary to what candidates like Elizabeth Warren have planned in recent days. On Friday, the Massachusetts senator released a memo emphasizing the importance of early states like Iowa, but projecting how the primary could be a long and long struggle for delegates, downplaying the importance of one or two States.

Buttigieg presented this argument to its biggest competitor in Iowa – Bernie Sanders – on Saturday. In two fundraising emails to supporters, Buttigieg’s campaign used a New York Times / Siena College poll to note that the Vermont senator “does the worst against Trump among all the top candidates” and that he was named is a risk “appoint a candidate who cannot beat Donald Trump in November.”

“And it’s a risk we can’t take,” added the email.

This focus on eligibility is likely to defeat Buttigieg’s competitors, some of whom – like Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar – have questioned the mayor’s eligibility since he has only ever won small mayor races at South Bend and the only time he ran for a statewide job he lost easily. Klobuchar said in the December debate that Democrats should “step back and think a lot if we are to put the person above our ticket who couldn’t win in a statewide race” .

But representative Dave Loebsack, Buttigieg’s best endorser in Iowa, replies that criticism of the former mayor’s ability to win at South Bend is why he feels he’s the best candidate to win disgruntled Republicans.

“Where Pete is from, South Bend is a city unlike many cities in my district, especially those along the river (Mississippi),” Loebsack told CNN. “These are the areas where we will have to recover the number of Democrats who have taken off and who have not voted or voted for Trump.”

Loebsack admitted that “some of the candidates who will do better in our part of the world” – naming Biden and Klobuchar – but added that “Pete is the strongest of all.”

“The generational thing is important, quite honestly. I think we have to do everything we can to move this party forward and Pete is the party’s future, “said Loebsack, who is retiring from Congress. Biden is 77 and Klobuchar is 59.

Buttigieg made the eligibility argument throughout this presidential campaign. The former mayor has so far visited 23 of Iowa’s 31 pivot counties, and nearly 1,400 Iowans who live in pivot counties have been trained in Buttigieg caucus, said spokesperson Chris Meagher. from Buttigieg.

The campaign is also currently running an Iowa ad starring Iowa State Senator Bill Dotzler telling voters that he supports Buttigieg because he “has the greatest chance of defeating Donald Trump.” “.

But the campaign is making the strategic decision in the past few weeks to focus intensely on these areas of Iowa, and that includes organizing. The Buttigieg team, in the coming week alone, will launch webs from 13 field offices located in a pivotal county in Iowa.

Sevugan said focusing on conquering the places Trump won in 2016 reflects the fact that voters in 2016 “understand the issues” and “understand the electoral map” in a sophisticated way.

“The number one problem for voters is to defeat Donald Trump and they do the math themselves,” said Sevugan, noting that a candidate who can woo voters in these counties has a good chance of catching up in Pennsylvania , Michigan and Wisconsin, everyone says it will be the key in November. “Pete is particularly qualified to reach a broad coalition of voters. It can transform the base, it can consolidate our gains in the suburbs, and it can reach urban and rural communities and bring people home. “

Conversations with dozens of voters show that this strategy could work for the former mayor. Voters who supported Trump in 2016 but plan to support Buttigieg in 2020 told CNN they are drawn to the fact that he is a veteran, speaks openly about his faith and appears to have an integrity which he claims makes default in the White House.

“We must remember that we are all more than how we voted in the last election,” said Buttigieg Saturday evening during a campaign stoppage in Storm Lake. “The way you voted in the last election doesn’t define you, and this is our opportunity to focus on the future.”

Bobbi Jo Hancock, a 44-year-old teacher from Glenwood, Iowa, told CNN that she had lost her illusions with Trump shortly after voting for him in 2016 and was drawn to Buttigieg when she heard him propose “a presidency where you can activate the news and lower your blood pressure” – a familiar line from the speech of the strain of the former mayor.

“I just thought,” It would be so nice for the country to have this! “Said Hancock, who has now seen Buttigieg five times.” He seems to have ideas, he never seems to be caught off guard and I find that reassuring. “

This sentiment was echoed by Ray Aitkins, a 69-year-old retired police officer from Brighton, Iowa, who supported Trump in 2016.

“I was so sick and tired of everything Washington was doing … and I thought maybe he could go there and do something,” said Aitkins, who plans to create a caucus for Buttigieg. “Trump had support like you wouldn’t believe, everyone supported him here.”

Now, Aitkins said, people are increasingly skeptical of the president, which has led the navy veteran to Buttigieg.

“I am counting on Pete,” he said. “I think he can do it. … Trump is just an old bag of wind as far as I’m concerned. He has no control over himself and I think Pete does. “

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct a quote from Representative Dave Loebsack on the Democrats who voted for Trump.