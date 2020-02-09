Buttigieg on defense as rivals try to reduce his momentum

DOVER, N.H. – Pete Buttigieg spent defense on Sunday when his Democratic presidential rivals attacked him on everything from his struggle to make contact with black voters to accepting campaign contributions from major donors in an effort to move every momentum toward New Hampshire. primary from Tuesday to weaken.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was essentially associated with Buttigieg in last week’s Iowa caucuses, exploded the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for making contributions from the very rich, suggesting that Buttigieg is not resistant to “Wall Street tycoons” “or” the business elite. “Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren expressed similar criticism and told ABC’s” This Week “that” the coalition of billionaires is not exactly what will carry us over the top. “Former Vice President Joe Biden told the same program that Buttigieg has been unable to “unite the black community.”

The salvo of criticism was new evidence that Buttigieg, who was virtually unknown in national politics a year ago, has become an early leader in the struggle for the Democratic presidential nomination. The developments herald a new phase of the campaign that will test how Buttigieg reacts to the pressure, especially when the competition goes to more racially diverse states where it is difficult to get a grip on.

Buttigieg hit back in Biden, who complained on Saturday about comparisons between former mayor and former president Barack Obama.

“Oh, come on, man,” Biden told reporters. “This guy is not Barack Obama.”

“Well, he’s right, it’s not me,” Buttigieg responded to CNN’s “State of the Union.” “And neither did he. None of us run president. “

He later offered an oblique criticism of Sanders’ combative call for revolution.

“Let us not forget that we are confronted with the most division of our time, and therefore we cannot risk further dividing the Americans,” Buttigieg told over 1,800 people at an event in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Later in Dover, he declared himself the candidate on the rise. “We are the campaign with the strongest momentum in the state of New Hampshire, thanks to you,” he told a crowd of several hundred.

While responding to some of the attacks, Buttigieg did not escalate on Sunday. That could help him maintain the energy of his optimistic campaign in Iowa in which he portrayed himself as above the battle in Washington.

“Part of the reason he is doing well is that he has a fairly sunny and cheerful presentation,” said David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to Obama. “Tactically, I think it’s smart to deal with it the way it deals with it. We still don’t know what the impact will be.”

But in a sign of potential hurdles for Buttigieg, even voters in an overwhelmingly white state like New Hampshire said they wanted to see evidence that he could build relationships with colored people. Kim Holman from Brookline, New Hampshire, said she was undecided but tended to Buttigieg’s “energy and passion.” Nevertheless, his struggle so far mainly affects black voters on her decision.

“It is definitely a concern. New Hampshire is a super white state,” said the 52-year-old personal trainer. “I hope he resonates more with people of color.”

The reputation of Buttigieg is a challenge for Sanders. The two contenders represent opposing ideological wings of the party, but Sanders is under pressure to show that he can unite Democrats if he is the nominee. With that in mind, the Vermont Progressive Senator has attempted to qualify his criticism of Buttigieg.

When a Sanders supporter in Plymouth laughed at Buttigieg, Sanders said, “We are not here to denigrate Pete.”

But Sanders nevertheless destroyed Buttigieg’s ties with large donors. And one of his most prominent surrogates, the former state of Sen. Nina Turner from Ohio, tore both Buttigieg and billionaire former mayor Michael Bloomberg at a separate event later Sunday.

She threw Buttigieg for fundraising with billionaires in a wine cellar with a crystal chandelier from Swarovsky. And she put Bloomberg in for skipping the early voting states and running a campaign that was funded by hundreds of millions of dollars of his personal fortune.

“Whose side are you on?” She repeatedly asked the crowd to cheer.

There were other uncomfortable moments during the last part of the campaign in New Hampshire on Sunday. At a meeting in the state capital Concord, Warren said, “It’s up to you, Massachusetts.”

At an event in Hampton, a woman asked Biden to explain his underperformance in Iowa. He said it was a good question and asked her if she had been in a caucus. When she said she had done that, Biden replied, “No, you don’t,” and then called her “a lying pony soldier with a dog face.” The audience laughed during the exchange.

The chaos of the Iowa caucuses persisted during the New Hampshire competition. Problems with an app led to delays in the results and raised questions about the accuracy of the number of votes. Almost a week after the caucuses, The Associated Press did not reveal any results.

In an interview about CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Tom Perez, president of the Democratic National Commission, said he was “crazy” about the situation.

___

Associated Press writer Kathleen Ronayne in Plymouth, N.H., contributed to this report.

