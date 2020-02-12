Buttigieg lands the approval of the black South Carolina legislator

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg picks up his first approval with black lawmakers from South Carolina, while the focus in the early voting competition is on more diverse states.

The Buttigieg campaign announced on Wednesday that the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would receive support from state Rep. JA Moore, a Charleston democrat.

Moore is a freshman legislator who initially California Sen. Kamala Harris supported last year and regularly appeared on cable networks to advocate for her candidacy. On Wednesday, Moore named Buttigieg the best remaining candidate capable of beating President Donald Trump in the November general election, citing strong performance in last week’s Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary in Tuesday.

“Electability is top of mind for every voter in South Carolina,” Moore said. “If anyone had any doubts, Pete Buttigieg has proven that he is the only viable candidate to build a cross-racial, rural, urban and suburban coalition in November.”

Moore introduced Buttigieg last month during a campaign event in Moncks Corner, where Buttigieg sat down with radio presenter Charlamagne tha God and discussed important economic issues in the black community. Buttigieg struggles to get a hold of black voters in South Carolina, where they form the majority of Democratic primary voters.

Former vice president Joe Biden has traditionally held top state surveys and continued to express confidence in a strong performance in this month’s most important despite the opening battle in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Other candidates, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and businessman Tom Steyer from California have also doubled their efforts to compete for the attention of voters in South Carolina, especially in the black community.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

___

Follow the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly political podcast ‘Ground Game’.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.