Buttigieg is now trying to make it to the SC for MLK Day Events

FLORENCE, S.C. – Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who has been criticized for his slow contact with blacks and other minorities, is trying to rearrange his schedule to make room for events in South Carolina in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Buttigieg’s campaign announced on Saturday that the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would attend a demonstration and rally at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia on Monday, a federal holiday commemorating the late civil rights activist.

The Columbia event is considered symbolic and particularly visible to presidential candidates hoping to appeal to the black voters who make up the majority of South Carolina’s democratic voters. Among the 2020 participants are the former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens.Bernie Sanders from Vermont and Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts as well as the businessman Tom Steyer.

Buttigieg signed up for an event in South Bend on Monday, but the campaign also plans to try to get to South Carolina.

Previous surveys in the nomination competition have shown that Biden has an outstanding lead among black voters.

