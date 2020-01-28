Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign acknowledged on Tuesday that he had, over the course of several months, responded to the concerns of minority staff members about key decisions made in the campaign and its overall culture of inclusion.

The recognition comes after the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal pointed out that some staff feared their opinions were dumped in the campaign of the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and that they should have deal with pressures related to their membership in a campaign that is struggling to gain the support of voters of color.

Buttigieg addressed the issues as part of his campaign in an interview with reporters on Tuesday in Ottumwa, Iowa, but did not say if he had spoken to his staff about the controversy.

“We have to work much harder to do a better job when it comes to making this inclusion a reality, especially in the Trump era. And this is an opportunity to live these values, ”said Buttigieg.

He continued, “They lead to difficult conversations, they can be a risk, but that must happen, because this conversation on a national scale is difficult. And we have to put into practice in our own organizations what we are proposing has to happen in the United States. “

When asked why some of the colored staff had not felt these efforts, the former mayor replied, “There are no easy answers. We must continue to work on this in our organization, as I think that each organization does and our country does. “

The mayor also said he understands that some staff of color “put a lot into their own lives when they decide to participate in this effort” and because of this, he is “thankful for them”.

A key incident that prompted some minority staff to voice their concerns was the decision to allow a controversial Chicago lawyer to hold a fundraiser on behalf of Buttigieg last year. Steve Patton fought against the publication of the video showing police of 2014 shooting Laquan McDonald, a black teenager, while he was the city’s attorney. The campaign removed Patton, who is no longer a city lawyer, from the fundraiser and returned his donations after a brutal reaction.

Buttigieg responded to controversy on Tuesday, describing the problems surrounding Patton’s fundraising as “miscommunication” and that his campaign took “responsibility for investigating what happened, fixing the problems and making sure that such problems never happen again. “

One of the steps involved entrusting Marcus Switzer, Buttigieg’s senior investment advisor, with improving the audit process.

“We have been able to professionalize and operationalize certain things and also take into account that this is a campaign which has grown rapidly,” Switzer told The Times.

The campaign acknowledged on Monday that after the incident, they had taken steps to ensure that these verification decisions were made with the input of more diverse staff.

“When we experienced a breakdown in internal communications in our audit and decision-making process this fall, we instituted a review using outside help and adjusted the process to ensure that diverse perspectives were included on decisions made by verification, and that there were several opportunities to report verification issues, “said the campaign in an average article.

The Buttigieg campaign took the unusual step of repeatedly organizing mandatory diversity and inclusion training as well as other retreats and voluntary sessions, with the aim of more proactively promoting a culture of “belonging” within the campaign, he says. Political campaigns, which are often frantic organizations, rarely devote time and resources a few weeks before the first voting contests to resolve staff problems in their headquarters.

For members of Buttigieg’s minority staff, a normally noisy presidential campaign was particularly personal. Buttigieg has been publicly criticized for not having significantly improved his support among minority voters, and has been criticized for his past statements, including a multi-year-old video in which he said that low-income students and those from of minorities do not have “someone they know personally” who testifies to the value of education. His minority staff members were on the front line to defend him.

After a meeting of black South Bend residents turned into chaos when Black Lives Matter and supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders interrupted the meeting in December, several black supporters of Buttigieg went on Twitter to express their frustration.

“This is what black people who support Pete live on Twitter all the time,” wrote Nina Smith, Buttigieg’s traveling press secretary. “White men, grabbing the microphone, insulting us, calling us ‘uppity’ ‘bought’ and ‘tokens’, all in support of some white candidates. Pay attention to YOUR racism. “

The New York Times reported that at one of the diversity and inclusion campaign meetings, some staff said they were stressed after facing critical questions from members of their family and friends about support for a campaign that was struggling with non-white voters.

During a retreat in late May, Buttigieg’s campaign manager Mike Schmuhl set a goal that campaign staff should be at least 40% people of color. Today, according to the campaign, 40% of its senior advisers identify themselves as people of color, 46% of its leaders and department heads identify as people of color, 40% of all staff in the campaign identifies as people of color, 52% of staff is made up of women and 28% of staff identifies as LGBTQ.

But again, at the request of campaign staff, the campaign organized a new retreat in early December, focused on diversity and inclusion. And they held a follow-up meeting in early January.

According to the New York Times, which obtained a recording of the January meeting, staff member Katrina Smith, who was part of the verification team, deplored the campaign’s decision to give the green light initially to the collection Patton funds.

“The decisions that were made in these committees that ended up having an impact on everyone during the campaign, especially people of color, were difficult and were not taken into account appropriately due of committee membership, “said Smith, according to the tape reported by Times.

Prior to the January session, a staff member distributed a survey asking people of color to detail “workplace micro-attacks”. The survey asked staff members to “only complete this survey if you identify yourself as a person of color”. be used to inform our white colleagues about privilege and micro-assaults. “

A staff member of color who has also participated in meetings since the May retreat said that the rallies “were not a cry for help”, but were seen as “productive and inclusive conversations that we wanted to make sure of that they were deliberate and understood that it was a sensitive space and that people should be able to express what they feel. “

The staff member said that the campaign was now concerned about the leak of the audio recording because “penalizing staff members of color in this way does not help us.”

“It is not productive, especially when the colored staff and the white staff have also worked together to try to make this workplace more inclusive,” said the staff member.