The Iowa Democratic Party has released updated voting numbers and a new estimate of national delegates after it has completed the review of 95 counties whose campaigns have been rated as potentially inaccurate.

With these updates, Pete Buttigieg is 0.1% ahead of Bernie Sanders in the number of state delegates, making the winner of the Iowa gatherings. This range remains unchanged from the previously announced results.

If there were no requests for re-collection or census, Buttigieg would be the winner of the Iowa Assembly.

According to the Iowa Democratic Party, it will claim 14 delegates. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders receives twelve, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren eight, former Vice President Joe Biden six and Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota Senator one.

The party said it had revised 55 district reports – 3% of the district reports – after campaigns released some reports of inconsistencies after Monday’s events.

Party officials said they couldn’t change the dates on the signed caucus math worksheet, a party friend told reporters on Sunday.

“We cannot go back and change the results because we would change the data and information in each district,” said the adjutant.

“The Iowa Democratic Party cannot make changes,” said an adjutant.

“We stick to the math worksheets and are required to report what is given to us,” said one employee.

