“But people buy jackets and pants”: the bizarre logic of BJP MP about recession

Virendra Singh Mast argued that if the economy had been so bad, people would have worn dhoti-kurta’s.

PTI

updated:February 10, 2020, 2:29 PM IST

BJP MP Virendra Singh “Mast” speaks in the Lok Sabha.

Ballia: A BJP member of parliament has mentioned the clothes that people wear as proof that there is no recession. Virendra Singh Mast claimed that they would have worn dhoti kurtas if the economy had been so bad.

Mast set up a program here on Sunday and claimed that the world might be in the grip of a recession, but that India will not be bothered by it because the rural and agricultural economy is very strong.

“If there had been a recession, we would have come here with dhoti and kurta and no coats and jackets. If there had been a recession, we would not have bought any clothes, pants or pajamas,” Mast said.

“India is a land of villages and not just subways. This country not only has subways such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, but also has 6.5 lakh villages. According to bank reports, most of the money deposited is from villagers, “he said.

Mahatama Gandhi, Dr. KB Hedgewar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Jayaprakash Narayan had faith in the villagers and helped the country gain independence, he added.

“If people from villagers had not sacrificed, India would not have been given freedom by the Mughals and the British,” he said.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.