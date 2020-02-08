Busy Chinese cities turn into ghost towns while Coronavirus keeps people indoors

Even in one of the best places to take pictures of snowy Beijing just outside the Forbidden City, there is hardly a crowd, while the usual tour buses and groups of people who speak different dialects are nowhere to be seen.



Beijing: After ensuring that everyone’s face mask is on and the disinfectant ready, the Qiao family goes to Jingshan Park, a former royal sanctuary next to the Forbidden City in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

Snow fell for a second day, a rare event in the city of 21.5 million people who would normally take hundreds of thousands of people to take pictures and play. But the streets are empty and the parks are so quiet that the only sound is birds singing.

It is not just Beijing. Shanghai, China’s financial center and other cities in the world’s most densely populated nation have become ghost towns after the government extended a vacation and asked residents not to leave because of the corona virus.

“We know that the situation of the coronavirus is serious. But the epicenter is far away, so we think it should be good here … It is a God-given opportunity to enjoy this family moment with snow and without work, said Qiao, who has an 11-year-old daughter.

The epidemic killed 722 people and infected nearly 32,000 people in China from 8 February. More than three-quarters of the cases are located in the central Hubei province, where the virus originated – more than 1,000 km (620 miles) from Beijing.

Only a few people are brave enough to get out. A security guard at Jingshan Park said that there was less than a third of the number of tourists than usual, even with the rare snowfall.

“Last year when it was snowing, I took a few hours off to come here to take a picture and the crowd was several layers deep,” said a man in his thirties who gave his last name as Yang. “But this year I am not worried about finding a space to take a photo. The virus keeps people inside.”

Guards along Wangfujing Street, a popular pedestrian area in central Beijing, said it was normally so busy during the holiday season that it was difficult to move.

“Look at it now, there are more guards and street sweepers than tourists!” said one of the guards.

Companies, including shops, bars and restaurants, have been hit hard by the epidemic because the government has banned mass meetings and even group meals in an effort to curb the spread of the corona virus.

“You should wait for a table outside on a normal day,” said a waitress in a restaurant with more than 50 tables. Only five were taken during the peak lunch hour.

Only a handful of the more than 100 restaurants along Beijing’s famous food street, Guijie, were open and the remaining stores were wondering how long they would last.

