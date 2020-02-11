Busch Gardens’ Tigris makes USA the 10 best list of today

Tampa, Fla. – Busch Gardens’ Tigris has been named one of the top new attractions of 2019, according to USA Today’s annual reader survey.

Busch Gardens’ Tigris among the best new attractions of 2019

The positions were determined by USA Today readers in an annual survey

Tigris opened in April and has three starts

The new coaster finished third overall in the 10Best New Amusement Park Attraction category.

“The Tigris is unlike anything we’ve had in our coaster collection, and it was the perfect addition to our unprecedented collection of adrenaline pumping attractions,” said Stewart Clark, President and General Manager of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, in a statement. “This new attraction is a testament to our continued investment in the park and brings new and innovative experiences to our guests.”

The Tigris manufactured by Premier Rides opened in April. The roller coaster has more than 1,800 feet of steel rail and three starts that send riders forward and backward.

USA Today’s ranking was determined by readers who chose from a list of 20 nominees from December 5 to 30.

Other new Florida attractions that were on the list were SeaWorld Orlando’s Sesame Street Land at number 1 and Universal’s Hagrids Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at number 7.

The full ranking can be found at 10best.com,