Busch Gardens publishes lineup for the Food & Wine Festival

Tampa, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced the series of concerts for its Food & Wine Festival.

The lineup offers a variety of genres, including Collective Soul, The Commodores, Rachel Platten, Fitz and The Tantrums, Taking Back Sunday and more.

The concerts take place on Saturdays and Sundays during the festival, which starts on February 29th.

All concerts are included in the entrance fee to the theme park.

Busch Gardens’ Food & Wine Festival The menu includes 25 new foods such as hand-carved fillet of beef with espresso rubbing, handmade cannoli, red beans and rice, and blackened catfish.

More than 80 wines, craft beers and cocktails are served at the festival.

The Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Food & Wine Festival takes place from February 29 to April 26 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Here is the festival’s concert program, which can change:

February 28: Exclusive preview for passport members with “Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band!”

This exclusive event is ONLY available to Pass members to preview the brand new swallow and sample menu at the 6th Annual Food & Wine Festival.

February 29: Collective soul

March 1: The Commodors

March 7: Chase Bryant & Danielle Bradbery

March 8: Rachel Platten

March 14: Ezra Ray Hart

March 15: THREE DOGS NIGHT

March 21: LOCASH

March 22: Fitz & The Tantrums

March 28: free at home

March 29: Take back Sunday

April 4: Third eye blind

April 5: KC & The Sunshine Band

April 11: 38 special

April 12: Micah Tyler & Austin French

April 18: Lee Brice

April 19: Clint Black

April 25: El Gran Combo

April 26: Toad the Wet Sprocket & The Verve Pipe