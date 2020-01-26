Burns Night 2020: When is it, how is it celebrated and what constitutes traditional dinner?

Burns Night could easily evoke images of revelers washing up spoonfuls of spicy haggis with small sips of whiskey, but the historical origins of the festivities are often taken for granted.

The Burns Supper is a celebration of the life and enduring legacy of the great Scottish poet Robert Burns. While it was first organized by his close friends and family as a memorial dinner, the night has become an event across the country, encouraging the culture and heritage of Scotland.

People celebrate the evening in their homes or in restaurants with traditional Scottish food, folk music and representations of Burns poetry.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

Who was Robert Burns?

The poet, also popularly known as Rabbie Burns, wrote more than 550 poems and songs before his death in 1796.

A massive source of inspiration for the founders of liberalism and socialism, the eighteenth-century writer is known for his cunning social comments and his focus on everything political. The national poet of Scotland is considered a revolutionary figure, both in his homeland and beyond.

Known as the “best Scotsman of all time” by STV in 2009, the Ayrshire writer died of rheumatic fever at the age of 37.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/10 tenbest1.jpg

1. 18 year old talisker.

£ 58.16, masterofmalt.com

Talisker is a burning material that knows that it was made by the sea, and rightly so. It is the only distillery on the island of Skye and is located right on the beach of Loch Harport.

2/10 tenbest2.jpg

2. Lagavulina 16 years.

£ 48, waitrose.com

After a glass or two of this, you will feel that you have been drinking a campfire fed with whiskey on a beach. Its rich and cloudy notes blend perfectly with a spicy smoky.

3/10 tenbest3.jpg

3. Bruichladdich The Laddie Ten

£ 35, bruichladdich.com

Re; My Cointreau bought this distillery from Hebrida last year and his Laddie Ten without repeating is a perfect antidote for Islay’s usual spirits.

4/10 tenbest4.jpg

4. Laphroaig 10 years

£ 33.50, tesco.com

Laphroaig has a full body and a fearsome reputation, but is surprisingly sweet with hints of salt and layers of peat in this 10-year crop.

10/10 tenbest5.jpg

5. Ledaig 10 years old

£ 28.99, shop4whisky.com

From Tobermory on Mull Island, this whiskey is a truly medicinal drink. Sweet and murky on the nose, it has a rounded and smoked favor with a long and spicy finish.

6/10 tenbest6.jpg

6. Macallan Gold

£ 34.97, asda.com

James Bond drinks these things, so it must be good. Right? Regardless of the location of the product, this is a good recommendation for its sweet molasses flavor.

7/10 tenbest7.jpg

7. 12 year old Pulteney.

£ 23.95, thewhiskyexchange.com

This distillery in Wick is excellent whiskeys. Perfect with seafood, it has a complex nose of green apples and spices.

8/10 tenbest8.jpg

8. Glenlivet Founders Reserve

£ 33.15, thewhiskyexchange.com

The last expression of Glenlivet, who replaces his 12-year-old son and aims to pay tribute to the founder of the distillery, George Smith. Like the first bottles of Glenlivet, there are no age declarations, which means that it can be extracted from different aged barrels. A soft and fruity glass with a touch of sweetness.

10/9 tenbest9.jpg

9. Dalwhinnie 15 years old

£ 45.99, thewhiskyshop.com

The Dalwhinnie distillery is the highest in Scotland. It is a balanced malt with a sherry character and only a touch of silky honey and Highland heather.

10/10 tenbest10.jpg

10. Caol Ila, 12 years old.

£ 36.15, waitrose.com

Fresh and sweet Caol Ila is a straw-colored Islay whiskey for the drinker who likes complex flavors. It has a fruity nose with clean and crispy flavors before a salty and cloudy kick.

1/10 tenbest1.jpg

1. 18 year old talisker.

£ 58.16, masterofmalt.com

Talisker is a burning material that knows that it was made by the sea, and rightly so. It is the only distillery on the island of Skye and is located right on the beach of Loch Harport.

2/10 tenbest2.jpg

2. Lagavulina 16 years.

£ 48, waitrose.com

After a glass or two of this, you will feel that you have been drinking a campfire fed with whiskey on a beach. Its rich and cloudy notes blend perfectly with a spicy smoky.

3/10 tenbest3.jpg

3. Bruichladdich The Laddie Ten

£ 35, bruichladdich.com

Re; My Cointreau bought this distillery from Hebrida last year and his Laddie Ten without repeating is a perfect antidote for Islay’s usual spirits.

4/10 tenbest4.jpg

4. Laphroaig 10 years

£ 33.50, tesco.com

Laphroaig has a full body and a fearsome reputation, but is surprisingly sweet with hints of salt and layers of peat in this 10-year crop.

10/10 tenbest5.jpg

5. Ledaig 10 years old

£ 28.99, shop4whisky.com

From Tobermory on Mull Island, this whiskey is a truly medicinal drink. Sweet and murky on the nose, it has a rounded and smoked favor with a long and spicy finish.

6/10 tenbest6.jpg

6. Macallan Gold

£ 34.97, asda.com

James Bond drinks these things, so it must be good. Right? Regardless of the location of the product, this is a good recommendation for its sweet molasses flavor.

7/10 tenbest7.jpg

7. 12 year old Pulteney.

£ 23.95, thewhiskyexchange.com

This distillery in Wick is excellent whiskeys. Perfect with seafood, it has a complex nose of green apples and spices.

8/10 tenbest8.jpg

8. Glenlivet Founders Reserve

£ 33.15, thewhiskyexchange.com

The last expression of Glenlivet, who replaces his 12-year-old son and aims to pay tribute to the founder of the distillery, George Smith. Like the first bottles of Glenlivet, there are no age declarations, which means that it can be extracted from different aged barrels. A soft and fruity glass with a touch of sweetness.

10/9 tenbest9.jpg

9. Dalwhinnie 15 years old

£ 45.99, thewhiskyshop.com

The Dalwhinnie distillery is the highest in Scotland. It is a balanced malt with a sherry character and only a touch of silky honey and Highland heather.

10/10 tenbest10.jpg

10. Caol Ila, 12 years old.

£ 36.15, waitrose.com

Fresh and sweet Caol Ila is a straw-colored Islay whiskey for the drinker who likes complex flavors. It has a fruity nose with clean and crispy flavors before a salty and cloudy kick.

His funeral was held the same day his son Maxwell was born. Burns’s body was then transferred from the grave of a cemetery to a mausoleum in Dumfries, where his wife Jean Armor was also buried after his death in 1834.

When is Burns Night?

Burns Night falls on January 25 of each year.

The date was chosen to coincide with the birthday of the poet, who was born on January 25, 1759.

The first Burns dinner organized by the Burns Club was held on January 29, 1802, in what was thought to be Burns’ birthday.

However, the following year, the discovery of parish records revealed that the deceased poet’s birthday was actually four days earlier.

How is it celebrated?

The main attraction of Burns Night is Burns Supper. This traditionally involves participants putting on tartan, listening to bagpipes, singing Auld Lang Syne, also sung on New Year’s Eve, and reciting the songs and poems of the great writer.

read more

The song Auld Lang Syne was derived from a poem written by Burns in 1788, which he originally sent to the Scottish Musical Museum.

Burns Night celebrations commonly incorporate Saltire, the national flag of Scotland.

While the first Burn Dinner was held for the first time in 1801 and since then new rituals have been added, the crux of the celebration remains unchanged and revolves around paying tribute to Burns in the way that feels most appropriate.

What is in the traditional dinner?

The jewel in the crown of any burn dinner is always haggis. For the uninitiated, haggis is a salty pudding that contains sheep’s heart, liver and lungs, which is minced with onion, oatmeal, tallow, broth and a selection of spices. Traditionally it is linked to the stomach of the animal.

Burns describes the haggis as the “great chief of the puddin race” and begins a traditional Burn Night with a host who reads his “Speech to a Haggis.”

Haggis is served with the classic side of mashed neeps and tatties (Swedes and potatoes). The food, of course, is accompanied by the best domestic whiskey.

Vegetarians and Pescetarians, or those who want to try something a little different, can choose haggis made without meat. Seafood dishes such as Cullen Skink soup, made from smoked haddock, are also popular.

To discover how to make classic haggis, neeps and tatties, click here.

.