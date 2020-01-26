Burns Night 2020: How to make classic haggis, neeps and tatties

Haggis, neeps and tatties
Preparation: 20 minutes
Cook: 45 minutes
For 6
2 x 500g haggis
1.5 kg of King Edward potatoes, peeled and cut into large pieces
100 ml whole milk
60 g unsalted butter
1.5 kg Swedish, peeled and diced
50 ml of whiskey
For the sauce
1 tablespoon sunflower oil
1 celery, chopped
1 chopped carrot
1 small onion, chopped
1 tablespoon normal flour
1 teaspoon tomato puree
750ml beef broth
3 tablespoons red currant jelly
1 splash of Worcestershire sauce
1 touch of Tabasco sauce
Preheat oven to 180 ° C, or gas mark 4, and cook haggis according to package directions.
Meanwhile, prepare the sauce. Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the vegetables for 5 minutes until golden brown. Add the flour and tomato puree and cook for 2-3 minutes. Slowly add the broth, stirring until smooth. Bring to a boil and simmer for 30 minutes, then pass through a sieve. Return the sauce to a clean pan and add the red currant jelly, Worcestershire and Tabasco sauces. Simmer for 5 minutes, then remove from plate and reheat before serving, if necessary.
Place the potatoes (empanadas) in a pan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 12-15 minutes until tender. Drain and let dry in the pan for 2-3 minutes, then crush. Heat the milk and half the butter in a pan until the butter melts. Add the potato and season.
Place the Swedish (neeps) in a pan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes until tender. Drain and return to the pan to dry for 2-3 minutes. Mash, add the remaining butter and season.
Reheat the sauce, neeps and tatties if necessary. Remove the haggis from the oven. Make a cut through the cover and pour the whiskey. Serve tablespoons of haggis with tatties, neeps and salsa.
Recipe and image of Waitrose & Partners
.