Burns Night 2020: How to make classic haggis, neeps and tatties

Haggis, neeps and tatties

Preparation: 20 minutes

Cook: 45 minutes

For 6

2 x 500g haggis

1.5 kg of King Edward potatoes, peeled and cut into large pieces

100 ml whole milk

60 g unsalted butter

1.5 kg Swedish, peeled and diced

50 ml of whiskey

For the sauce

1 tablespoon sunflower oil

1 celery, chopped

1 chopped carrot

1 small onion, chopped

1 tablespoon normal flour

1 teaspoon tomato puree

750ml beef broth

3 tablespoons red currant jelly

1 splash of Worcestershire sauce

1 touch of Tabasco sauce

Preheat oven to 180 ° C, or gas mark 4, and cook haggis according to package directions.

Meanwhile, prepare the sauce. Heat the oil in a large pan and fry the vegetables for 5 minutes until golden brown. Add the flour and tomato puree and cook for 2-3 minutes. Slowly add the broth, stirring until smooth. Bring to a boil and simmer for 30 minutes, then pass through a sieve. Return the sauce to a clean pan and add the red currant jelly, Worcestershire and Tabasco sauces. Simmer for 5 minutes, then remove from plate and reheat before serving, if necessary.

Place the potatoes (empanadas) in a pan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 12-15 minutes until tender. Drain and let dry in the pan for 2-3 minutes, then crush. Heat the milk and half the butter in a pan until the butter melts. Add the potato and season.

Place the Swedish (neeps) in a pan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes until tender. Drain and return to the pan to dry for 2-3 minutes. Mash, add the remaining butter and season.

Reheat the sauce, neeps and tatties if necessary. Remove the haggis from the oven. Make a cut through the cover and pour the whiskey. Serve tablespoons of haggis with tatties, neeps and salsa.

Recipe and image of Waitrose & Partners

