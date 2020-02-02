Burnley vs Arsenal result: report and reviews from Turf Moor

Jay Rodriguez was inches from grabbing a late winner for Burnley when Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal revolution threatened to take a worrying turn at Turf Moor.

Rodriguez hit the bottom of the crossbar close up within the 77th minute before the ball bounced on the line to deny the Clarets three well-earned points.

Rodriguez, James Tarkowski and Jeff Hendrick had already rejected golden opportunities to put their side in front, while the Gunners, still without a Premier League victory since New Year’s Day, rarely threatened in the scoreless draw.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Sean Dyche had mentioned the same side that won at Old Trafford and saved for a shaky finish, was richly rewarded with a strong and vivid rendering on his part.

None of Arteta’s new guys on the deadline day, Cedric Soares or Pablo Mari, were included in the Gunners’ matchday team due to fitness issues.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/22 Nick Pope – 6

AFP via Getty Images

2/22 Matthew Lowton – 7

CameraSport via Getty Images

3/22 James Tarkowski – 7

Action images via Reuters

4/22 Ben Mee – 7

REUTERS

5/22 Charlie Taylor – 7

Getty Images

6/22 Ashley Westwood – 7

FATHER

7/22 Cork – 6

REUTERS

8/22 Jeff Hendrick – 6

REUTERS

9/22 Dwight McNeil – 7

CameraSport via Getty Images

10/22 Jay Rodriguez – 6

AFP via Getty Images

11/22 Chris Wood – 6

Action images via Reuters

12/22 Bernd Leno – 7

REUTERS

13/22 Bukayo Saka – 7

CameraSport via Getty Images

14/22 David Luiz – 6

REUTERS

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6

REUTERS

16/22 Hector Bellerin – 7

Action images via Reuters

17/22 Matteo Guendouzi – 5

Getty Images

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 7

REUTERS

19/22 Mesut Özil – 5

REUTERS

20/22 Gabriel Martinelli – 6

Getty Images

21/22 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 6

FATHER

22/22 Alexandre Lacazette – 5

CameraSport via Getty Images

1/22 Nick Pope – 6

AFP via Getty Images

2/22 Matthew Lowton – 7

CameraSport via Getty Images

3/22 James Tarkowski – 7

Action images via Reuters

4/22 Ben Mee – 7

REUTERS

5/22 Charlie Taylor – 7

Getty Images

6/22 Ashley Westwood – 7

FATHER

7/22 Cork – 6

REUTERS

8/22 Jeff Hendrick – 6

REUTERS

9/22 Dwight McNeil – 7

CameraSport via Getty Images

10/22 Jay Rodriguez – 6

AFP via Getty Images

11/22 Chris Wood – 6

Action images via Reuters

12/22 Bernd Leno – 7

REUTERS

13/22 Bukayo Saka – 7

CameraSport via Getty Images

14/22 David Luiz – 6

REUTERS

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6

REUTERS

16/22 Hector Bellerin – 7

Action images via Reuters

17/22 Matteo Guendouzi – 5

Getty Images

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 7

REUTERS

19/22 Mesut Özil – 5

REUTERS

20/22 Gabriel Martinelli – 6

Getty Images

21/22 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 6

FATHER

22/22 Alexandre Lacazette – 5

CameraSport via Getty Images

Arsenal had their best spell of the game in the opening phase, with Alexandre Lacazette heading and Pierre-Emerick kicking Aubameyang wrong after he got a chance from David Luiz.

Burnley grew in the game and came close in the 18th minute when Chris Wood nodded to Rodriguez to fire a low ride that required a slight deflection and was knocked down by Gunners keeper Bernd Leno.

A pretty tricky challenge from Tarkowski later denied Lacazette with the dramatic fall of the Frenchman that caused an angry reaction from the defender of Burnley, which led to a brief confrontation in the penalty area.

Because all the visitors enjoyed most of the property, they continued to look vulnerable at the back and, given the space, Ashley Westwood was not far away with a thunderous ride that approached half an hour.

Despite the upcoming Nick Pope who flew out to block another chance for Lacazette, it was the hosts who came strong in the final minutes of the first period, and Hendrick came closest with a bend ride just above Leno’s bar.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds after the full-time whistle (PA)

Burnley continued to threaten early in the second period, with both Tarkowski and Ben Mee flashing golden chances wide from dangerous Westwood free kicks.

And the Clarets was an even better chance just before the hour when Dwight McNeil hit a cross from the left and somehow headed Hendrick wide from point-blank distance.

The Gunners resisted the wave and capitalized almost in the 75th minute when Aubameyang flashed a header inch wide at the end of a lightning attack.

But the rearguard of the Clarets, superbly arranged by Tarkowski and the excellent Matthew Lowton, kept the visitors’ clear chances to a minimum.

Burnley was even closer to grabbing a deserved opener two minutes later when McNeil hit the ball in a busy box and Rodriguez hit a shot that hit the bottom of the bar and bounced on the line.

FATHER

.