Burnley vs Arsenal result: Player ratings as Mikel Arteta’s party for a draw

Arsenal’s top four hopes suffered another blow when Mikel Arteta’s side was held by a scoreless draw by Burnley.

In a tense encounter, both sides failed to use their rare glimpse at the goal, with Jay Rodriguez taking a golden opportunity to seize the win on the side of Sean Dyche.

Clockwise, the attacker’s head clattered from the empty corner of the bar, bounced on the line, but somehow stayed out of Bernd Leno’s net.

The result means that Arsenal continues to drift 10 points from the fourth placed Chelsea after having drawn their last four Premier League games, while Burnley is six points away from the relegation zone and is now unbeaten in their last three.

Here are our reviews of the competition:

1/22 Nick Pope – 6

AFP via Getty Images

2/22 Matthew Lowton – 7

CameraSport via Getty Images

3/22 James Tarkowski – 7

Action images via Reuters

4/22 Ben Mee – 7

REUTERS

5/22 Charlie Taylor – 7

Getty Images

6/22 Ashley Westwood – 7

FATHER

7/22 Cork – 6

REUTERS

8/22 Jeff Hendrick – 6

REUTERS

9/22 Dwight McNeil – 7

CameraSport via Getty Images

10/22 Jay Rodriguez – 6

AFP via Getty Images

11/22 Chris Wood – 6

Action images via Reuters

12/22 Bernd Leno – 7

REUTERS

13/22 Bukayo Saka – 7

CameraSport via Getty Images

14/22 David Luiz – 6

REUTERS

15/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6

REUTERS

16/22 Hector Bellerin – 7

Action images via Reuters

17/22 Matteo Guendouzi – 5

Getty Images

18/22 Granit Xhaka – 7

REUTERS

19/22 Mesut Özil – 5

REUTERS

20/22 Gabriel Martinelli – 6

Getty Images

21/22 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 6

FATHER

22/22 Alexandre Lacazette – 5

CameraSport via Getty Images

.