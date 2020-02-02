Burnley vs Arsenal result: Player ratings as Mikel Arteta’s party for a draw

Arsenal’s top four hopes suffered another blow when Mikel Arteta’s side was held by a scoreless draw by Burnley.
In a tense encounter, both sides failed to use their rare glimpse at the goal, with Jay Rodriguez taking a golden opportunity to seize the win on the side of Sean Dyche.
Clockwise, the attacker’s head clattered from the empty corner of the bar, bounced on the line, but somehow stayed out of Bernd Leno’s net.
The result means that Arsenal continues to drift 10 points from the fourth placed Chelsea after having drawn their last four Premier League games, while Burnley is six points away from the relegation zone and is now unbeaten in their last three.
Here are our reviews of the competition:
1/22 Nick Pope – 6
AFP via Getty Images
2/22 Matthew Lowton – 7
CameraSport via Getty Images
3/22 James Tarkowski – 7
Action images via Reuters
4/22 Ben Mee – 7
REUTERS
5/22 Charlie Taylor – 7
Getty Images
6/22 Ashley Westwood – 7
FATHER
7/22 Cork – 6
REUTERS
8/22 Jeff Hendrick – 6
REUTERS
9/22 Dwight McNeil – 7
CameraSport via Getty Images
10/22 Jay Rodriguez – 6
AFP via Getty Images
11/22 Chris Wood – 6
Action images via Reuters
12/22 Bernd Leno – 7
REUTERS
13/22 Bukayo Saka – 7
CameraSport via Getty Images
14/22 David Luiz – 6
REUTERS
15/22 Shkodran Mustafi – 6
REUTERS
16/22 Hector Bellerin – 7
Action images via Reuters
17/22 Matteo Guendouzi – 5
Getty Images
18/22 Granit Xhaka – 7
REUTERS
19/22 Mesut Özil – 5
REUTERS
20/22 Gabriel Martinelli – 6
Getty Images
21/22 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 6
FATHER
22/22 Alexandre Lacazette – 5
CameraSport via Getty Images
