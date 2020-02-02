Burnley vs Arsenal LIVE: Team news and the latest build up today

Follow all the action live while Arsenal strives to continue their unbeaten start until 2020 when they face Burnley in Turf Moor.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz are both available for selection after returning from the suspension as Mikel Arteta’s attempt to revive their hopes for a finish in the top four.

Burnley enters the race on a wave of speed, however, after beating Leicester and Manchester United in their last two Premier League outings, while Josh Brownhill was able to make his debut after joining Bristol City. Follow all the action live below:

Teams

Burnley XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Wood, Rodriguez.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Bellerín, Mustafi, David Luiz, Saka; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Aubameyang, Ozil, Martinelli; Lacazette.

2020-02-02T13: 42: 41.810Z

Gabriel Martinelli is rightly retaining his place on the Arsenal team today. The 18-year-old has been the culmination of a pretty bleak season so far, and it would come as no surprise to add another goal to his growing number this afternoon.

2020-02-02T13: 36: 25,560Z

Mesut Özil, for all the talk about a possible exit lately, appears today for his 250th Arsenal. He has not always been honored by Gunners fans in the previous 249, but he continues to shine on his day.

2020-02-02T13: 27: 25.776Z

And Mikel Arteta:

[Turf Moor] is one of the most English grounds. What they do, they really do well, they are specialists to do that.

The kind of game they want to play makes it very difficult for the opponent, so we have to be ready for a fight, be smart, take the game where we want and go there with full focus and energy and a very clear plan, because otherwise , they are very difficult to deal with. “

2020-02-02T13: 25: 22,950Z

This is what Sean Dyche had to say before today’s game:

Putting two wins in succession is difficult enough in the Premier League.

We have taken 12 points from the last eight games and we have something to do, but we have to put it in again. “

2020-02-02T13: 23: 51.116Z

Burnley’s record against Arsenal – somewhat surprising, perhaps, given the effectiveness of their playing style – has been bad in recent years. They hope for a change of fortune this afternoon.

2020-02-02T13: 18: 51,446Z

Mikel Arteta has talked about the importance of Arsenal’s January signings in the run-up to this one:

2020-02-02T13: 14: 18.240Z

Burnley will probably not be too happy to see the return of this man today …

2020-02-02T13: 11: 17,720Z

Mikel Arteta has made a fairly strong early impression since his arrival in the Emirates, but the results for Arsenal remain inconsistent. They have dropped to 12th place in the Premier League after yesterday’s results and, remarkably, are only six points above the bottom three.

Burnley is right on points with Arsenal, but they have recently achieved some impressive victories: first against Leicester on Turf Moor, then on Old Trafford. This is another difficult test for Arteta and his players.

2020-02-02T13: 06: 04.730Z

Team News

No changes for Burnley, then. They are fresh from the back of a 2-0 win over Manchester United over Old Trafford, so Sean Dyche’s side has to face this with confidence.

Meanwhile, Arsenal brings Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang back in their starting XI after a 2-2 draw with Chelsea’s final timeout.

2020-02-02T12: 44: 28,843Z

Welcome to the live coverage of The Independent as Arsenal travels to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

When is it?

The competition starts on Sunday, February 2 at 2 p.m.

How can I view it?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from 1 p.m.

Line ups

.