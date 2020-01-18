Burning questions for the NFL conference championship games

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sport

Aside from Super Bowl Sunday, the biggest event of the NFL takes place this weekend as the conference championship games determine who plays in the Super Bowl LIV. The anticipation reached a feverish high as the four remaining teams prepare for their matchups in the conference championship.

As we prepare for Sunday’s action, there are some big questions to worry about and they’ll decide who can play the Conference Championship last weekend and play in the Super Bowl LIV.

AFC championship game

Can the chiefs stop Derrick Henry?

So far, no one has been able to brake this guy. The New England Patriots were driven out of their building when Henry stepped into the background 200 meters from the abyss, as did the number 1 seed of Baltimore Ravens last weekend.

It is worth noting that the ravens and patriots were in 5th and 6th place against the race in the regular season. Kansas City had the seventh-worst defense during the regular season. Even more troubling for the Chiefs this Sunday is that Chris Jones, who missed the game last weekend, has had limited availability throughout the week due to a calf injury and is questionable.

Needless to say, Henry may be feasting again.

Is Travis Kelce healthy enough?

Last weekend, Kelce was a big reason why the Chiefs made their historic comeback after falling into an early 24-0 hole. He set an NFL record with three touchdowns in the second quarter and halved with eight catches for 83 yards and three points.

Unfortunately Kelce suffered a knee injury and wasn’t nearly as effective in the second half when he only got two passes. The dynamic close end was limited to knee injury throughout the week in training, but it’s not surprising that he’ll be playing on Sunday.

The big question is: how effective can it be?

Can Ryan Tannehill beat Patrick Mahomes in a shootout?

For a moment, let’s imagine that the Chiefs somehow find a way to stop Henry from getting out of hand, and that Mahomes and his offense are starting to put points on the board, as he did last weekend.

In this scenario, it’s worth asking if Tannehill, who hasn’t had much to do in the postseason, can use pigskin as effectively as in the regular season. In two playoff games, he only completed 15 out of 29 passes for 160 yards.

Chances are that if the Titans win on Sunday, they’ll need Tannehill to do more. Kansas City’s defense was very strong in the second half of the season, dominating Houston in the last three quarters.

NFC Championship game

Which Jimmy G will we see?

The 49ers are the most balanced team in the NFL this year. With a dominant defense and running game, they won several games in which Jimmy Garoppolo flipped the ball over for crazy, frustrating decisions. He’s a true Brett Favre-style gunslinger, but sometimes that fails.

It was last Saturday. Garoppolo threw a brutal Interception Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks. After that, head coach Kyle Shanahan hardly went to the passing game. Part of this decision was due to an ongoing game that the Vikings couldn’t stop. Shanahan may have fixed some issues for Sunday’s NFC title game in the previous game.

But the truth is, Garoppolo can sometimes be a liability. And if it’s Sunday, the 49ers are likely to lose.

Can packers protect Aaron Rodgers?

Green Bay had no chance of beating San Francisco in November when these two powerhouses collided for the first time at Levi’s Stadium. An important reason for this was the lack of passport protection for Star Aaron Rodgers. The 49ers made his life hell and the result was the worst performance of his career.

Aaron Rodgers vs. 49ers:

-1.7 net yards per dropback (worst value in career)

-3.2 yards per attempt (worst in career history)

– David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself), November 25, 2019

Things can be different this time. The Packers are healthier now than they were a few months ago and star tackle Bryan Bulaga will be in the lineup this time. Given the danger of the front seven of the 49ers, however, this is a battle that could easily leave San Francisco’s path.

Can Davante Adams have a repeat?

Throughout the season, the Packers have struggled to consistently equip Rodgers with sufficient weapons in passing. Outside of Adams, there is simply no legitimate # 2 option. Last Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks did not have to be.

Adams was absolutely on fire. The star receiver completely misused Seattle’s mediocre runner-up and set a franchise record with 160 receiving yards on eight catches while catching up with Rodgers’ two touchdown passes.

This Sunday, however, Adams has to fight all-pro Richard Sherman. Nobody really got the best out of him this season, so this fight will be a must for television.