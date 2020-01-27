Burna Boy loses the Grammy 2020 Award to Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo, three Grammy winner, won the Grammy for the fourth time after her album ‘Celia’ was awarded by beating four other contestants, including Nigerian star Afrobeat Burna Boy.

The best music in the world

Album category recognizes artists outside the United States who present

non-European and indigenous influences in their work. The price was the first

awarded in 1992 to Mickey Hart.

Other artists who did it

failed in category at Staples Center ceremony in Los Angeles

are Gece – Altin Gün, What Heat – Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Directed by

Jules Buckley and Fanm D’ayiti – Nathalie Joachim with the Spektral quartet.

It is known that Burna Boy, like other singers such as Femi Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Seun Kuti from Nigeria, failed to win the award after winning a nomination.

It was the first time that Burna Boy was nominated

in the biggest music award ceremony.