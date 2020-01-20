Burna Boy, Koffee and Afro B arrive on Michelle Obama's 2020 playlist

The Obama people are said to be good music lovers. Their love for music, the arts and culture is unmatched. Not long ago, Barack Obama released his playlist that included Burna Boy and Koffee.

The duo also joined Michelle’s playlist. The Obamas also seem to have a positive vibe for African music. Afrobeats grows on them. Burnog Boy’s – My Money, My Baby, Koffee’s – Toast and Afro B’s – Drogba (Joana) joined his playlist.

She shared an image from her playlist, saying:

“It’s when New Years resolutions get a little harder to stick to. To offer some inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me a kick extra inch to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist? “

– Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 19, 2020