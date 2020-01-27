South African rapper AKA has floundered in the news

music superstar Burna Boy loses Grammy Awards to Angélique

Kidjo of Benin.

Many celebrities across the African continent reacted to the news and AKA finally joined the bandwagon.

For most internet users, they thought the loss of Burna Boy

at the Grammy presented the perfect opportunity to make fun of him but he did the

opposite.

AKA categorically purified the air of his love

for the “African giant” declaring that he never hated Burna Boy.

He is convinced that an appointment is a success.

He went to Twitter to greet him, describing him as a champion.

“I never hated Burna Boy. All I have done is defend my country. I think it is time to move beyond this narrative. It is tired. As I said, even an appointment is a huge success. ”

“What you should have done is focus on the positive instead of thinking of me and my country. In any case, Burna is still the champion. We still see him as a winner. ”

